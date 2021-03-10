Chef Jyll: Seared Salmon with Chipotle Hollandaise

Seared Salmon with Chipotle Hollandaise
Chef Jyll Everman, Gather on Broadway

4 6 oz salmon filets, 1 inch thick
2 Tbs olive oil
Salt and pepper
3 egg yolks
1 tsp chipotle in adobo SAUCE
1 Tbs lemon juice
1/2 cup hot butter

In a large skillet, heat the olive oil over medium high heat. Salt and pepper both sides of the salmon and gently place in the pan. Cook 3-4 minutes, until golden. Carefully flip and cook 4-5 more minutes, until just cooked through. Remove from heat.

In a blender, add the yolks, adobo sauce, lemon and a pinch of salt and pepper. Blend until smooth. With the blender running, pour in the hot butter and blend until well combined. Season two taste. Serve over salmon.

