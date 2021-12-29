Chef Jyll’s Chicken Sandwich using Sara Lee Delightful Soft & Smooth Wheat Bread

(WFRV) – Kick off the new year on a healthier note because Sara Lee has launched its new Delightful Variety Soft & Smooth Wheat Bread, a new line made with whole grains and no added sugar.

Gather On Broadway’s Chef Jyll shows Local 5 Live viewers how to create a delicious Chicken sandwich.

Roasted Chicken Sandwich with Avocado-Chickpea Mash, Tomato, Red Onion and Arugula (makes 4 sandwiches)

8 slices Sara Lee Delightful Soft and Smooth Wheat Bread

1 ripe avocado, peeled and diced

1 can (15 oz) chickpeas, drained and rinsed

Salt and pepper

2 Tbs fresh cilantro, chopped

1 lime, juiced

3 cups shredded rotisserie chicken

1 small tomato, sliced

1/2 red onion, sliced

Handful fresh arugula

Lay a kitchen towel on a flat surface and carefully add the chickpeas. Fold the towel over and gently rub the chickpeas, removing as many skins as you can. Add the chickpeas into a bowl. Add the diced avocado, a sprinkle of salt and pepper, the cilantro and lime juice. With a fork or potato masher, smash everything together until combined. Taste for seasoning.

Spread the chickpea mixture over 4 slices of Sara Lee Delightful Soft and Smooth Wheat Bread. Top with chicken, tomato, red onion and a sprinkle of arugula. Top your sandwich with another slice of bread and enjoy!

