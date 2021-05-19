(WFRV) – It can be dessert, breakfast or both! Local 5 Live producer Dena Holtz stopped by Not By Bread Alone to get the recipe for Cherry Cream Bread Pudding with Almond Sauce.

Bread Pudding

1 Large Loaf of Not By Bread Alone Cherry Cream Bread (Cut loaf into 1” cubes)

8 ounces cream cheese, room temperature

½ cup powdered sugar

8 eggs

1 ¾ cup whole milk

½ cup maple syrup

1 Tbls pure vanilla extract

1/8 salt

Generously spray a Bundt pan with cooking spray. (9X13 inch pan could be used) Arrange half of the bread cubes in the bottom of pan.

In a bowl, beat softened cream cheese, powdered sugar, until smooth. Spoon small dollops of cream cheese mixture over the bread cubes. Top with remaining bread cubes.

In another bowl whisk together eggs, milk, maple syrup, vanilla, and salt until well blended. Evenly pour mixture over bread cubes, gently pressing down on the cubes to soak all cubes.

Cover baking dish tightly and refrigerate overnight. In the morning uncover and allow to come to room temperature while preheating the oven to 350 degrees. Bake for approximately 1 hour or until center is puffed and surface is golden brown. Note: cover top with foil, if bread pudding is not set and top becomes to brown, until done baking.

Almond Cream Sauce

½ cup whole milk

½ cup half and half

1 ½ tsp almond extract

3 tbls sugar

4 large egg yolks

Heat milk and half and half in a sauce pan to a simmer. Remove from heat.

In a separate bowl whisk egg yolks and sugar together. Slowly whisk warm milk mixture into egg yolk mixture.

Return the combined mixture to the pot and heat over medium low heat until sauce thickens, continually whisking. Remove from heat, cool and stir in almond extract. Serve warm or at room temperature.