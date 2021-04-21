Chicken Lettuce Wraps with Peanut Sauce recipe

(WFRV) –

Chicken Lettuce Wraps with Peanut Sauce

Courtesey of matenaercatering.com

1 head butter lettuce (or other large leaf lettuce)

1 to 2 chicken breasts

2 green onions, sliced thinly

Handful of cilantro (if you like it!)

Assortment of veggies (shredded carrots, thinly sliced cucumbers, thinly sliced red cabbage, thinly sliced sweet peppers, avocado)

Can also add: thinly sliced mango and pineapple

Marinade

3 tbsp soy sauce

1 tsp lime juice

1 tsp chili garlic paste

Thinly slice chicken

Marinate for at least 15 minutes. Set aside. Prep your veggies while the chicken is marinating.

Peanut Sauce (can substitute other nut butter or tahini)

1/2 cup peanut butter or other nut/seed butter

1/2 cup coconut milk

1 tbsp soy sauce/liquid aminos

1 tsp lime juice

1 tbsp chili lime paste/Sriracha

1 tbsp chopped scallions

cilantro, to taste

Warm peanut butter on stove or in microwave until it starts to get soft, about 30 seconds/1 minute. Remove from heat, stir in coconut milk. Add other ingredients and mix. Adjust to taste. Heat 1 tsp. olive oil in a skillet, add chicken. Sauté until cooked through. Use lettuce leaves as the “shell” and add your favorite combination of ingredients.

Drizzle with peanut sauce. You can substitute other proteins in too. Shrimp or steak are great. Sautéed mushrooms would be a good vegetarian protein option. Have fun with it! This is a great recipe to include kiddos in the kitchen too!