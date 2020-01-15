(WFRV) —

CHICKEN & MUSHROOM GNOCCHI SKILLET

Yield: 4 Servings

Ingredients:

1 lb. potato gnocchi

1 lb. boneless, skinless chicken breast, diced

Salt, to taste

Black pepper, to taste

1 tsp. Italian seasoning blend

2 Tbsp. olive oil, divided

8 oz. sliced mushrooms

2 cloves garlic, minced

1/2 cup unsalted chicken broth

1/3 cup half and half

1/4 tsp. crushed red pepper flakes

1 (5 oz.) bag baby spinach, chopped

1/4 cup freshly grated Parmesan

Chopped parsley for garnish, optional

Directions:

Boil gnocchi according to package directions. Drain and rinse with cold water; set aside.

Season chicken with salt, pepper and Italian seasoning. Heat 1 Tbsp. olive oil in a large pan over medium-high heat. Add chicken and cook until browned and cooked through, about 4-5 minutes. Transfer to a plate and set aside.

Add remaining 1 Tbsp. olive oil to pan. Stir in mushrooms and garlic and cook until mushrooms are tender, about 1-2 minutes.

Add cooked gnocchi, chicken, chicken broth, half and half and crushed red pepper flakes to pan. Bring mixture to a boil, stirring occasionally. Stir in spinach and cook until wilted, about 1 minute. Sprinkle with Parmesan and enjoy.

Per Serving: Calories 500, Total Fat 13g (Saturated 3.5g, Trans 0g), Cholesterol 105mg, Sodium 770mg, Total Carbohydrate 55g (Dietary Fiber 1g, Total Sugars 3g, Includes 0g Added Sugars), Protein 38g, Vitamin D 0%, Calcium 10%, Iron 15%, Potassium 15%