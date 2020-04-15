(WFRV) —

CHICKEN SHAWARMA SOUP

Yield: 8 servings

Ingredients:

2 ½ lb. boneless skinless chicken thighs, cut into bite-sized pieces

2 tsp. ground cumin

2 tsp. ground coriander

2 tsp. ground paprika

1 tsp. ground cardamom

1 tsp. salt, plus additional to taste

1/2 tsp. black pepper, plus additional to taste

1/2 tsp. ground cayenne

1/4 tsp. ground cinnamon

4 Tbsp. olive oil, divided

2 lemons, juice of

3 cloves garlic, minced

3 stalks celery, diced

2 whole carrots, diced

1 yellow onion, diced

6 cups unsalted chicken broth

2 cups water

1 ½ cups wild rice

Plain Greek yogurt, for garnish

Chopped cilantro, for garnish

Pita bread, for serving

Directions:

Combine chicken with cumin, coriander, paprika, cardamom, 1 tsp. salt, ½ tsp. black pepper, cayenne, cinnamon, 3 Tbsp. olive oil and ¼ cup lemon juice in a zip-top bag. Let chicken marinate for at least 1 to 2 hours.

Heat 1 Tbsp. olive oil in a large pot over medium-high heat. Add garlic, celery, carrots and onion and cook for 5 to 10 minutes or until vegetables are tender and fragrant.

Add broth, water and chicken. Bring to a boil, then simmer covered for about 20 to 30 minutes or until chicken is cooked through.

Add rice and bring back to a boil, then simmer covered for an additional 20 to 30 minutes or until rice is cooked. Add salt and black pepper to taste. Garnish with plain Greek yogurt and cilantro as desired and serve with pita bread.

Per Serving: Calories 380, Total Fat 14g (Saturated 2.5g, Trans 0g), Cholesterol 115mg, Sodium 540mg, Total Carbohydrate 28g (Dietary Fiber 4g, Total Sugars 3g, Includes 0g Added Sugars), Protein 38g, Vitamin D 0%, Calcium 2%, Iron 15%, Potassium 6%