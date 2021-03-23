Chocolate and Cream Trifle recipe

Chocolate and Cream Trifle

courtesy of The Bakery

Need:

Chocolate Pudding

Cake (can be either chocolate, vanilla, or similar)

Whipped Cream

Straight-sided glass bowl

Optional:

Fruit (something not too wet, or dried fruit soaked in alcohol or simple syrup)

Nuts/Coconut

See bottom for tips

Chocolate Pudding

2 Tablespoons butter

1 1/3 cup chocolate chips

1 teaspoon vanilla

2/3 cup sugar

2 tablespoon cornstarch

2 tablespoon cocoa powder

1/8 teaspoon salt

3 egg yolks

1 cup heavy cream

2 cup milk

Combine butter, chips, and vanilla in a bowl large enough to hold finished batch, and set aside. In a separate bowl, combine sugar, cornstarch, cocoa powder, salt, and egg yolks. In a heavy saucepan, combine milk and cream, and bring to a simmer; add a little hot milk to the egg mixture and mix it together, then add back to the milk mixture on the stove. Bring to a boil, until mixture thickens. Strain milk custard mix over the butter and chips, then allow to cool slightly to allow chips to melt; stir together, and then cover and put in the refrigerator to cool completely before use.

Whipped Cream

1 pint heavy cream

¼ cup powder sugar

½ teaspoon vanilla

Whip cream in a cold bowl until it starts to stiffen. Slowly add sugar, and then, when the peaks are stiff, add in the vanilla.

Chocolate Cake

¾ cup butter

3 eggs

2 cups sugar

2 cups flour

¾ cup cocoa powder

1 teaspoon baking soda

¾ teaspoon baking powder

1 teaspoon salt

2 teaspoon vanilla

1 ½ cups milk

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Spray a 9 x 13 pan with pan spray, or grease with shortening or butter. Cream together butter and sugar, then slowly add in the eggs, then the vanilla. Mix the flour, cocoa powder, baking soda, baking powder, and salt together in a bowl; alternate the flour mixture with the milk, adding to the butter and eggs. Pour the cake mix into a greased 9 x 13 pan, making sure the top is smooth. Bake at 350 degrees for 30-40 minutes, until the edges are browned and a toothpick inserted in the center comes away clean. Cool completely.

To Assemble Trifle:

In a straight-sided glass bowl, starting with the cake, alternate layers of cake, pudding, and optional nuts/fruit/coconut. Make sure pudding is the top layer. Add whipped cream to the top, making sure all pudding is covered. Chill for at least 30 minutes before serving, to allow layers to meld.

Tips: