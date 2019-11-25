(WFRV) —

CHORIZO CORNBREAD STUFFING

Yield: 12 Servings

Ingredients:

Cooking spray

1 cup chorizo

4 cloves garlic, minced

1 large yellow onion, diced

2 carrots, peeled and diced

2 stalks celery, diced

1 jalapeno, minced

2 (14 oz.) packages cornbread, prepared according to package directions, cooled, and diced

4 Tbsp. chopped cilantro, plus additional for garnish

1/2 – 1 cup unsalted chicken stock

Salt, to taste

Black pepper, to taste

Directions:

Preheat oven to 350°F. Lightly coat a 9×13-inch baking dish with cooking spray and set aside.

Heat a large skillet over medium heat. Add chorizo and cook until browned, about 3-5 minutes; crumble the chorizo as it cooks.

Add garlic, onion, carrot, celery and jalapeno. Cook, stirring occasionally, until vegetables are soft, about 8-10 minutes. Stir in cornbread, cilantro, salt and pepper. Gradually pour in enough of the stock so that stuffing is just moist, being careful not to add too much stock.

Transfer cornbread mixture into prepared baking dish and bake until lightly brown on top, about 20 minutes.

Serve immediately garnished with additional cilantro, if desired.

Per Serving: Calories 290, Total Fat 11g (Saturated 4g, Trans 0g), Cholesterol 50mg, Sodium 540mg, Total Carbohydrate 39g (Dietary Fiber 1g, Total Sugars 12g, Includes 0g Added Sugars), Protein 9g, Vitamin D 0%, Calcium 8%, Iron 10%, Potassium 6%