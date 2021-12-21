Colorblock holiday cookie recipe from Sweet Lady Cakes in Pulaski

(WFRV) – You don’t have to look much farther than the name to know it’s going to be good.

Antoinette Eisner of Sweet Lady Cakes stopped by Local 5 Live with a look at some delicious bakery options guaranteed to add the perfect touch to your next event.

Colorblock holiday cookies

1 cup butter

1 1/2 cups granulated sugar

2 teaspoons vanilla

1 egg

3 1/4 cups flour

1/2 teaspoon baking powder

1/4 teaspoon salt

Seasonal gel paste food color

Sprinkles/sanding sugar

Egg whites





1) cream butter and sugar together on medium speed until light and fluffy

2) add in egg and vanilla.

3) add flour, baking powder, and salt until dough is combined. Dough will seem dry but will come together as it is pressed.

4) Divide dough into 3 pieces

5) Using gel paste colors, add a few drops of desired color to each piece of dough and mix together

6) Roll each dough piece into a long skinny strip

7) Once all dough is rolled into strips, place all piece together to make one rope.



Refrigerate dough for at least one hour



9) preheat oven to 375.

10) using pastry brush, brush egg whites on dough stick so sugar or sprinkles will stick to dough. Place sprinkles/ sugar on a piece of parchment and then roll cookie dough stick so it is coated.



11) cut dough into 1/2” thick slices and place on baking sheet. Bake 8-10 minutes

Sweet Lady Cakes by Antoinette Eisner is located at 205 W. Pulaski Street, place a special order at sweetladycakes.com.