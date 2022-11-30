(WFRV) – It’s a hearty meal your family will love, and it supports Wisconsin farmers.

Angie from the Wisconsin Beef Council shares this classic country fried steaks and gravy recipe.

CLASSIC COUNTRY-FRIED STEAKS & GRAVY

What a classic beef dish! Country Fried or Chicken Fried, whatever you call it, it’s going to be delicious. Enjoy!

INGREDIENTS:

Country-Fried Steaks:

4 beef Cubed Steaks, 1/4 inch thick (about 1-1/2 pounds)

Classic Gravy:

2 tablespoons butter

1/4 cup all-purpose flour

3 cups whole milk

1 to 2 teaspoons cracked black pepper

1/4 teaspoon seasoning salt

Country-Fried Steaks:

1-1/2 cups all-purpose flour, divided

1 teaspoon seasoning salt

1 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

1/2 teaspoon paprika

1/4 scant teaspoon cayenne pepper

3/4 cup whole milk

1 egg

1/2 cup butter cracker crumbs

Serving Suggestions:

Mashed potatoes, fried egg (optional)

COOKING:

CLASSIC GRAVY:

Melt butter in medium sauce pan over medium heat. Stir in flour; cook and stir 4 minutes. Stir in milk; bring to a boil, whisking constantly. Reduce heat; simmer 2 to 3 minutes or until sauce thickens slightly, stirring occasionally. Add black pepper and seasoning salt, as desired. Cook 1 to 2 minutes, whisking constantly until gravy is smooth and thick. Keep warm.

COUNTRY-FRIED STEAKS:

Combine flour, salt, black pepper, paprika and cayenne pepper in shallow dish. Remove 1/2 cup seasoned flour; set aside. Beat milk and egg in separate shallow dish until blended; set aside. Combine remaining 1/2 cup seasoned flour with cracker crumbs in separate shallow dish.

Season beef Cubed Steaks with salt and pepper, as desired. Dip each steak into seasoned flour, milk mixture, then into flour-cracker mixture, turning to coat both sides.

COUNTRY-FRIED STEAKS:

Heat counter top fryer to 350°F per manufacturer’s instructions. Fry prepared steaks 2 to 3 minutes until internal temperature reaches 165°F and golden brown on all sides; drain on paper towels. Fry in batches, if needed to avoid overcrowding the fryer. Sprinkle steaks with salt and paper immediately after removing from oil, as desired. Keep steaks warm.

For more recipes, visit beeftips.com.