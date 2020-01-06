(WFRV) —

CRANBERRY ORANGE ROASTED BRUSSELS SPROUTS

Yield: 6 Servings

Ingredients:

Cooking spray

1 ½ lbs. Brussels sprouts, ends trimmed and halved lengthwise

1 large orange, zest and juice of

2 Tbsp. olive oil

2 tsp. honey

Salt, to taste

Ground black pepper, to taste

1/2 cup dried cranberries

Directions:

Preheat oven to 400°F. Spray a large baking sheet with cooking spray.

In a large bowl, whisk together fresh orange juice, orange zest, olive oil and honey. Add the Brussels sprouts to the bowl and toss until they are well coated. Pour them onto the baking sheet and season with salt and black pepper. Roast for about 20 minutes, until crisp on the outside and tender on the inside. Shake the pan from time to time to brown the sprouts evenly.

Put the Brussels sprouts in a large bowl and add the dried cranberries. Stir and serve immediately.

Per Serving: Calories 130, Total Fat 5g (Saturated 0.5g, Trans 0g), Cholesterol 0mg, Sodium 30mg, Total Carbohydrate 22g (Dietary Fiber 4g, Total Sugars 12g, Includes 2g Added Sugars), Protein 4g, Vitamin D 0%, Calcium 4%, Iron 10%, Potassium 10%