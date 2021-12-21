Create an amazing Charcuterie Chalet from Amanda Cupcake

(WFRV) – It’s no secret pairing meat and cheese together has been a hot trend for a while, but how do you improve upon it?

Amanda Cupcake visited Local 5 Live with how you can create a charcuterie chalet.

Charcuterie Chalet Recipe

Foundation Lazy susan or round platter of your choice

Pre-built gingerbread house OR cardboard house shaped gift box

Italian breadsticks or pretzel rods

Cream cheese or EZ cheese spray as the “spackle”/glue

Parchment Paper

House Details

SNAPS pretzels shaped like windows

Dried oranges cut in half for decorative windows

Pepperoni for the roof shingles

Triscuit crackers for the door or front rug

Rosemary for wreath on front door

Little pretzel sticks for trim details

“Landscaping” details

Shredded cheese or parmesan cheese flakes for “snow”

Chocolate rocks for a little bit of chocolate with your cheese

Mozzarella balls for snowman

Fritos dipping canister with favorite cheese as hot tub/jacuzzi

Slivered almonds for pathway to house

Giant pickles to cut into the shape of trees

Rosemary for pine trees

Little pretzel sticks for pile of “wood” in front of house

Mini cookie cutters in the shapes of trees & gingerbread men

Directions

1. If using the cardboard house shaped gift box as a foundation: wrap like you would a present with parchment paper, making sure to tape it together inside of the house, where the food will not be touching the tape. If using a gingerbread house as the foundation, you are ready to start decorating.

2. Measure the width of each side of the house, and cut italian breadsticks to match the scale of each side of the house (for my recipe, I cut about 60 italian breadsticks to size). For the front of the house, you will be placing a triscuit cracker on the front as the door, so you will need to cut a few shorter crackers to frame the front door (approximately 10-12 shorter crackers).

3. Spackle the front of the house with cream cheese frosting OR EZ cheese, whatever you desire. Place the door on the bottom center, and begin to lay italian breadstick logs on the front of the house. The cream cheese will glue the logs on. Continue to spackle each side of the house with cream cheese & cover each side with italian breadstick logs.

4. Place pepperoni on the roof of the house as shingles. Decorate the top of the house with cream cheese to look like “snow”. Place a shortened italian breadstick on top in the shape of a chimney.

5. Cut pepperoni in the shape of tiny bricks. Spackle the tiny bricks on the upper front triangle of house.

6. Spackle some of the pretzel windows onto the front and sides of house. If desired, cut dried oranges in half for a decorative detail above windows and door and glue those on with cream cheese.

7. Using a mini cookie cutter, cut gingerbread man shapes out of dark colored bread. Cut tree shapes out of giant pickles. Open a can of cheese dip as the “hot tub” and set next to the chalet. Decorate the “hot tub” as desired and place the bread “gingerbread men” to take a dip in the “hot tub”. Make a wreath out of rosemary. Rosemary can also be used as pine trees. Mini mozzarella balls make adorable snowmen.

8. Landscape the front yard as desired with prepared details.. Pile mini pretzel sticks together in the front yard to look like a wood pile. Place as many meat and cheese details as you desire on the front lawn right before serving.

9. Finally: “Bedazzle” your creation with shredded white cheddar and/or parmesan cheese…and edible glitter!

