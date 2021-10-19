Create your own Halloween Cheeseboard from Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin

(WFRV) – Spooky Cheese recipes from Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin

Easy Halloween Cheese Board

Ingredients

Henning’s Colby Longhorn cheese, thinly sliced

Cedar Valley Mozzarella cheese, thinly sliced

Decatur Smoked Butterkaase cheese or Carr Valley Apple Smoked Cheddar™ cheese, thinly sliced

Renard’s Cranberry Jalapeno Monterey Jack cheese, thinly sliced

White and milk chocolate bark of choice

Caramel corn

Dried apricots

Dried papaya

Instructions

Cut colby with a pumpkin-shaped cookie cutter. Cut mozzarella with bone-shaped cookie cutters, varying sizes as desired. Arrange the butterkaase, monterey jack, colby pumpkins and mozzarella bones on a serving board. Fill in board with chocolate bark, caramel corn, dried apricots and papaya.

Recipe Tip

Have fun! Swap in your favorite Halloween candy and other treats on this board.

Scary Halloween Pizza

Ingredients

1 tube (13.8 ounces) refrigerated pizza crust

1 tablespoon olive oil

2 garlic cloves, minced

1 cup pizza sauce

1 1/2 teaspoons minced fresh oregano or 1/2 teaspoon dried oregano

8 ounces Weyauwega Star Dairy Mozzarella cheese, shredded (2 cups)

4 ounces Weyauwega Star Dairy Asiago cheese, finely shredded (1 cup)

Sweet orange bell pepper, cut into strips

Toppings: Canadian bacon, green and ripe olives, red onion, pepperoni slices, green pepper and sweet mini bell peppers

Instructions

Heat oven to 425°F. Roll out pizza crust on a lightly floured surface to a 17 x 12-inch rectangle. Transfer crust to a greased 15 x 10-inch baking pan. Fold excess dough over; press to seal. Prick crust with a fork. Bake for 8-10 minutes or until crust is light brown. Meanwhile, warm olive oil in a large saucepan over medium heat. Add garlic; cook and stir for 1 minute. Stir in pizza sauce and oregano; heat through. Spread pizza sauce on crust. Sprinkle with mozzarella and asiago. Place orange bell pepper strips. Decorate as desired with toppings to create face designs. Bake for 10-12 minutes longer or until crust is golden brown and cheese is bubbly. Cool slightly before serving.

Jalapeno Popper Mummies

Ingredients

12 medium jalapeno peppers

1 package (8 ounces) Crystal Farms Original Cream Cheese, softened

7 ounces Kindred Creamery Ghost Pepper Colby Jack cheese, shredded (1 3/4 cups)

5 bacon strips, cooked and crumbled

1 tube (8 ounces) refrigerated crescent dough sheet or rolls

1 large egg, lightly beaten

48 candy eyeballs

Instructions

Heat oven to 400°F. Line a 17 x 12-inch baking sheet with parchment paper. Cut jalapeno peppers in half lengthwise; remove seeds and membranes. Beat the cream cheese, colby jack and bacon in a large bowl until blended. Pipe or spoon a heaping tablespoonful of cheese mixture into each pepper half. Unroll the crescent dough sheet on a parchment paper-lined cutting board to a rectangle. (Press to seal perforations if using crescent rolls.) Cut dough lengthwise into 24 strips, each about 1/4-inch wide. Wrap each jalapeno half with one strip, leaving space near the stem for eyes. Place 2 inches apart on prepared pan. Brush egg over dough. Bake for 12-15 minutes or until pastry is golden brown. Press 2 eyeballs onto each popper. Serve immediately.

Recipe Tip

Avoid touching face when handling jalapeno peppers. Consider wearing gloves, as oils may burn skin.

Cheesemonger Tip

Kindred Creamery Ghost Pepper Colby Jack is a blend of mild colby jack cheese with ghost peppers for extra-spicy heat. If the cheese it too spicy, swap in a mellower pepper jack or salsa jack cheese instead.

For more great recipes, head to wisconsincheese.com/recipes.