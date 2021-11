GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) - For the third time, MobCraft Beer is collaborating with Uncle Mike's Bake Shoppe to create 'Kringle Monster Imperial Pastry Stout', but this time it has an added importance.

The Kringle Monster is made with 800 pounds of raspberries and 360 pounds of Uncle Mike's raspberry kringle. The beer will have a 9% ABV.