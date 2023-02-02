(WFRV) – Cheese is the star of any recipe when you use Belgioioso for tradition artisan quality.

Sofia Krans visited Local 5 Live with a look at some delicious snack options from Sunday’s big game and beyond.

Recipe: BelGioioso Caprese Pasta Salad

Featured Belgioioso Cheeses:

BelGioioso Fresh Mozzarella

BelGioioso American Grana – Extra Aged Parmesan

Ingredients:

1lb Farfalle/Bowtie Pasta (cooked and cooled)

1lb BelGioioso Fresh Mozzarella Cheese (pearls or sliced log- diced)

8oz BelGioioso American Grana Cheese (shredded or grated)

13oz Tomato (diced or Cherry Tomatoes)

2tbl. Fresh Basil Leaf, thin sliced

1/4 cup Olive Oil

1tsp Salt

1/2 tbl. Black Peppercorns, cracked

Optional: Aged Balsamic Vinegar

Cook pasta per directions and chill in ice water when cooked. Drain pasta and combine with remaining ingredients. Top with American Grana. Drizzle with balsamic vinegar, if desired.



Allow to set at least 15-20 minutes before serving. Allow to set overnight for best flavor.