Donut Muffin recipe from Astor House Bed & Breakfast

Donut Muffin recipe

Courtesy of Linda Steber at Astor House Bed & Breakfast

Pre-heat oven to 375. Baking time: 15-20 minutes

Grease muffin tin with cooking spray.



Ingredients for muffins:

2 cups flour

2 tsp baking powder

1 cup sugar

½ cup melted butter

1 cup milk

1 ½ tsp nutmeg



Ingredients for topping:

¾ cups or more of melted butter

1 cup sugar

2 teaspoons cinnamon



Combine 2 cups of flour with 2 tsp baking powder in a small bowl. Whisk them together .

Mix 1 cup sugar, 1/2 cup melted butter, and 1 1/2 tsp nutmeg in a large bowl. Stir in the cup of milk.

Add the flour mixture to the wet ingredients and mix until just combined.

Using a large batter scoop for uniformity, take out a generous scoop for each muffin and fill the cups in the tin.

Bake until lightly golden and set, about 15-20 minutes.



While the muffins are baking, melt 3/4 cup butter (or more if needed)

In a separate bowl, mix 1 cup of sugar, 2 tsp cinnamon and a few shakes of nutmeg. Whisk well. If needed, you can have an extra batch of this handy. Sometimes the mixture gets crumbly as each muffin is being coated.



When muffins are baked and slightly cooled, dip each one in the butter, making sure to coat the whole muffin. Then immediately roll the muffin in the sugar/cinnamon/nutmeg mixture.



They’re good slightly warm or at any temp. Refrigerate any that aren’t gobbled up. Although this isn’t likely to be a problem.

They also freeze nicely if you want to make them ahead. You can freeze them before dipping and rolling or after. Just take them from the freezer and let them come to room temp before dipping and rolling, or immediately enjoying if they’re already coated in the sugar.

The recipe can use Gluten free flour and for a vegan version, the liquid can be coconut milk and the oil can be coconut oil and then I would use raw sugar as well. In the fall I use Apple Cider in place of the milk and it’s amazing!!!!

For the delicious fruit dressing it’s so easy. Just get a good, (preferably local) organic honey. The local Farmer’s Market is a great place to find it. Mix that in equal ratios with the citrus juice of your choice. I like fresh squeezed lemon or lime juice best.

1/2 c Organic Honey, 1/2 cup fresh squeezed Citrus Juice of choice. Great Combination: Watermelons and Blackberries with the Organic Honey and Lime Dressing. I sometimes chop up Fresh Mint to sprinkle on top. It elevates the fruit amazingly and we always get questions on how we do the dressing. 🙂

Astor House Bed & Breakfast is located at 637 S. Monroe Avenue in Green Bay. For reservation information, head to astorhouse.com.