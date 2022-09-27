(WFRV) – Breakfast can be a rush, especially on school mornings, but it doesn’t have to be.

Angie from the Wisconsin Beef Council gives Local 5 Live viewers two easy, delicious recipes that won’t slow down your morning routine.

Beef and Egg Breakfast Mugs recipe

Looking for a quick and easy breakfast with a boost of protein? Add beef Breakfast Sausage to scrambled eggs and microwave in a mug. This one travels well too.

INGREDIENTS:

1 recipe Basic Country Beef Breakfast Sausage

1 cup chopped fresh vegetables such as tomato, baby spinach, bell pepper, zucchini or green onion

1/2 cup shredded reduced-fat cheese such as Cheddar, Monterey Jack or American

8 large eggs

Salt and pepper (optional)

Toppings (optional):

Dairy sour cream, salsa, sriracha, ketchup

COOKING:

Prepare sausage. Remove skillet from heat; let cool 10 minutes, stirring occasionally. Evenly divide beef and vegetables into eight food-safe quart-size plastic bags. Close securely and refrigerate up to 4 days.



Basic Country Beef Breakfast Sausage:

Combine 1 pound Ground Beef (93% or leaner), 2 teaspoons chopped fresh sage or 1/2 teaspoon rubbed sage, 1 teaspoon garlic powder, 1 teaspoon onion powder, 1/2 teaspoon salt and 1/4 to 1/2 teaspoon crushed red pepper in large bowl, mixing lightly but thoroughly. Heat large nonstick skillet over medium heat until hot. Add sausage mixture; cook 8 to 10 minutes, breaking into 1/2-inch crumbles and stirring occasionally.

Cook’s Tip: Cooking times are for fresh or thoroughly thawed ground beef. Ground beef should be cooked to an internal temperature of 160°F. Color is not a reliable indicator of ground beef doneness.

For each serving, spray one 6 to 12-ounce microwave-safe mug or bowl with non-stick cooking spray. Add 1 egg and 1 tablespoon water; whisk with fork. Stir in 1 bag refrigerated sausage-vegetable mixture.

Microwave, uncovered, on HIGH 30 seconds. Remove from oven; stir. Continue to microwave on HIGH 30 to 60 seconds or until egg is just set. Stir. Top with cheese. Let stand 30 seconds or until cheese is melted. Season with salt and pepper, if desired. Serve with Toppings, if desired.



Taco Seasoning Variation:

Prepare beef as directed above, substituting 1 packet (1 ounce) reduced-sodium taco seasoning mix for herbs and seasonings in sausage in step 1.

Saucy Beef with Baked Eggs recipe

Try something new for breakfast. Traditionally known as Shakshouka, Ground Beef and eggs are baked in a spicy tomato sauce. Use rustic-style bread to scoop up every last bit.

INGREDIENTS:

1 pound Ground Beef (93% lean or leaner)

2 medium jalapeño peppers, finely chopped

2 tablespoons minced garlic

2 tablespoons smoked paprika

1 tablespoon ground cumin

2 cans (15 ounces each) no-salt added or regular tomato sauce

6 large eggs

6 slices Rustic-style bread, toasted

Fresh cilantro leaves

COOKING:

Preheat oven to 400°F. Heat large ovenproof nonstick skillet over medium heat until hot. Add Ground Beef, jalapeño peppers, garlic, paprika and cumin; cook 8 to 10 minutes, breaking beef into small crumbles and stirring occasionally. Stir in tomato sauce; continue to cook 3 to 5 minutes or until sauce is slightly reduced, stirring frequently.

With back of spoon, make six indentations into sauce. Break one egg into each indentation. Place pan in oven and bake, uncovered, 16 to 17 minutes or until egg whites are completely set and yolks begin to thicken but are not hard.

Spoon beef mixture and eggs evenly over bread slices. Garnish with cilantro, as desired.

For more easy to follow recipes, head to beeftips.com.