Strawberry Mascarpone Cream Tart
Ingredients
- 1 1/2 cups heavy whipping cream
- 3 tablespoons rose Earl Grey loose leaf tea
- 1/2 cup (1 stick) butter, softened
- 1/2 cup confectioners’ sugar
- 2 teaspoons vanilla extract, divided
- 1 1/4 cups all-purpose flour
- 1/2 teaspoon baking powder
- 2 tablespoons sugar
- 1 container (8 ounces) Crave Brothers Farmstead Classics Mascarpone cheese
- 1/2 cup strawberry jelly
- 1 tablespoon orange liqueur or orange juice
- 1 pound fresh strawberries, hulled and sliced (about 3 cups)
- Fresh chamomile flowers or edible flowers of choice, optional
Instructions
- Warm cream in a small saucepan over medium heat. Whisk in tea and let steep for 5 minutes. Strain cream through a fine mesh strainer lined with cheesecloth into a large bowl; discard tea leaves. Cool slightly. Cover and refrigerate for at least 4 hours or overnight.
- Meanwhile, cream butter and confectioners’ sugar in a large bowl until light and fluffy. Beat in 1 teaspoon vanilla. Combine flour and baking powder in a bowl; gradually add to butter mixture just until combined. Shape dough into a disk; wrap in plastic wrap. Refrigerate for at least 1 hour or overnight.
- Heat oven to 350°F.
- Roll out dough on a lightly floured surface to an 11-inch circle. Transfer to a lightly greased 9-inch tart pan with a removable bottom; trim edges. Bake for 22-25 minutes or until light golden brown. Cool completely on a wire rack.
- Beat cream until it begins to thicken. Add sugar and remaining vanilla; beat until stiff peaks form. Beat mascarpone in another large bowl until smooth. Fold in whipped cream. Spread mascarpone cream over crust.
- Warm strawberry jelly and orange liqueur in a small saucepan over medium heat, stirring until jelly is melted. Remove from the heat. Cool slightly. Arrange strawberries over tart; brush with glaze. Garnish with flowers if desired.
Marinated Shrimp Feta and Cucumber Salad
Ingredients
- 12 ounces cooked small shrimp, peeled, deveined and tails removed
- 2 tablespoons lemon juice
- 1/4 to 1/2 teaspoon sugar
- 2 tablespoons olive oil
- Salt and pepper to taste
- 1 large English cucumber
- Wooden skewers
- 1 cup Nasonville Dairy or Café Olympia™ Traditional Feta Cheese Crumbles (6 ounces)
- 2 tablespoons minced fresh mint
- Fresh mint leaves
Instructions
- Place shrimp in a large, shallow bowl. Whisk lemon juice and sugar in a small bowl. Slowly whisk in olive oil. Season with salt and pepper to taste. Pour over shrimp; gently toss to coat. Cover and refrigerate for 10 minutes.
- Meanwhile, cut cucumber in half lengthwise. Dice half of the cucumber for salad. Thinly slice remaining cucumber into ribbons with a mandoline slicer or vegetable peeler. Wrap ribbons on wooden skewers; set aside.
- Gently toss the feta, mint and diced cucumber with shrimp in bowl. Cover and refrigerate for at least 10 minutes.
- Spoon salad into serving glasses. Garnish with mint and reserved cucumber ribbons.
Ingredients
- 1 box (17.3 ounces) frozen puff pastry, thawed
- 1 large egg, lightly beaten
- 1 tablespoon plus 1 1/2 teaspoons butter, cubed
- 1 tablespoon plus 1 1/2 teaspoons all-purpose flour
- 1 cup milk
- 1/8 teaspoon cayenne pepper
- 4 ounces Widmer’s One Year Cheddar cheese, shredded and divided (1 cup)
- Salt and pepper to taste
- 1/2 pound thinly sliced deli turkey breast
- 3 medium roma tomatoes, cut in 1/4-inch slices
- 12 bacon strips, cooked and crumbled
- Snipped fresh chives
Instructions
- Heat oven to 400°F. Line two 15 x 10-inch baking pans with parchment paper.
- Unfold one sheet puff pastry on a lightly floured surface; roll out to a 12-inch square. Cut pastry into 16 squares, 3-inches each. Transfer to prepared pan. Repeat step with remaining pastry.
- Brush pastries with egg wash. Bake for 12-15 minutes or until golden brown. Cool slightly on a wire rack.
- Meanwhile, melt butter in a saucepan over medium-low heat. Whisk in flour until smooth. Gradually whisk in milk and cayenne pepper. Bring to a boil; cook and whisk for 2 minutes or until thickened.
- Reduce heat to low. Gradually whisk in 1/3 cup cheddar until melted. Remove from the heat. Season with salt and pepper to taste.
- Cut turkey slices in half. Top pastry squares with turkey and tomatoes. Spoon about 1 1/2 teaspoons cheese sauce over each bite. Sprinkle with remaining cheddar. Broil 3-4 inches from the heat for 1-2 minutes or until cheese is melted. Sprinkle with bacon and chives.
