(WFRV) – Serve mom a tasty meal this weekend featuring Wisconsin Cheese thanks to these recipes from the Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin.

Strawberry Mascarpone Cream Tart

Ingredients

1 1/2 cups heavy whipping cream

3 tablespoons rose Earl Grey loose leaf tea

1/2 cup (1 stick) butter, softened

1/2 cup confectioners’ sugar

2 teaspoons vanilla extract, divided

1 1/4 cups all-purpose flour

1/2 teaspoon baking powder

2 tablespoons sugar

1 container (8 ounces) Crave Brothers Farmstead Classics Mascarpone cheese

1/2 cup strawberry jelly

1 tablespoon orange liqueur or orange juice

1 pound fresh strawberries, hulled and sliced (about 3 cups)

Fresh chamomile flowers or edible flowers of choice, optional

Instructions

Warm cream in a small saucepan over medium heat. Whisk in tea and let steep for 5 minutes. Strain cream through a fine mesh strainer lined with cheesecloth into a large bowl; discard tea leaves. Cool slightly. Cover and refrigerate for at least 4 hours or overnight.

Meanwhile, cream butter and confectioners’ sugar in a large bowl until light and fluffy. Beat in 1 teaspoon vanilla. Combine flour and baking powder in a bowl; gradually add to butter mixture just until combined. Shape dough into a disk; wrap in plastic wrap. Refrigerate for at least 1 hour or overnight.

Heat oven to 350°F.

Roll out dough on a lightly floured surface to an 11-inch circle. Transfer to a lightly greased 9-inch tart pan with a removable bottom; trim edges. Bake for 22-25 minutes or until light golden brown. Cool completely on a wire rack.

Beat cream until it begins to thicken. Add sugar and remaining vanilla; beat until stiff peaks form. Beat mascarpone in another large bowl until smooth. Fold in whipped cream. Spread mascarpone cream over crust.

Warm strawberry jelly and orange liqueur in a small saucepan over medium heat, stirring until jelly is melted. Remove from the heat. Cool slightly. Arrange strawberries over tart; brush with glaze. Garnish with flowers if desired.

Marinated Shrimp Feta and Cucumber Salad

Ingredients

12 ounces cooked small shrimp, peeled, deveined and tails removed

2 tablespoons lemon juice

1/4 to 1/2 teaspoon sugar

2 tablespoons olive oil

Salt and pepper to taste

1 large English cucumber

Wooden skewers

1 cup Nasonville Dairy or Café Olympia™ Traditional Feta Cheese Crumbles (6 ounces)

2 tablespoons minced fresh mint

Fresh mint leaves

Instructions

Place shrimp in a large, shallow bowl. Whisk lemon juice and sugar in a small bowl. Slowly whisk in olive oil. Season with salt and pepper to taste. Pour over shrimp; gently toss to coat. Cover and refrigerate for 10 minutes.

Meanwhile, cut cucumber in half lengthwise. Dice half of the cucumber for salad. Thinly slice remaining cucumber into ribbons with a mandoline slicer or vegetable peeler. Wrap ribbons on wooden skewers; set aside.

Gently toss the feta, mint and diced cucumber with shrimp in bowl. Cover and refrigerate for at least 10 minutes.

Spoon salad into serving glasses. Garnish with mint and reserved cucumber ribbons.

Mini Hot Brown Bites

Ingredients

1 box (17.3 ounces) frozen puff pastry, thawed

1 large egg, lightly beaten

1 tablespoon plus 1 1/2 teaspoons butter, cubed

1 tablespoon plus 1 1/2 teaspoons all-purpose flour

1 cup milk

1/8 teaspoon cayenne pepper

4 ounces Widmer’s One Year Cheddar cheese, shredded and divided (1 cup)

Salt and pepper to taste

1/2 pound thinly sliced deli turkey breast

3 medium roma tomatoes, cut in 1/4-inch slices

12 bacon strips, cooked and crumbled

Snipped fresh chives

Instructions

Heat oven to 400°F. Line two 15 x 10-inch baking pans with parchment paper.

Unfold one sheet puff pastry on a lightly floured surface; roll out to a 12-inch square. Cut pastry into 16 squares, 3-inches each. Transfer to prepared pan. Repeat step with remaining pastry.

Brush pastries with egg wash. Bake for 12-15 minutes or until golden brown. Cool slightly on a wire rack.

Meanwhile, melt butter in a saucepan over medium-low heat. Whisk in flour until smooth. Gradually whisk in milk and cayenne pepper. Bring to a boil; cook and whisk for 2 minutes or until thickened.

Reduce heat to low. Gradually whisk in 1/3 cup cheddar until melted. Remove from the heat. Season with salt and pepper to taste.

Cut turkey slices in half. Top pastry squares with turkey and tomatoes. Spoon about 1 1/2 teaspoons cheese sauce over each bite. Sprinkle with remaining cheddar. Broil 3-4 inches from the heat for 1-2 minutes or until cheese is melted. Sprinkle with bacon and chives.

For more great recipes, head to WisconsinCheese.com