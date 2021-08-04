Egg roll recipe from GingeRootz Asian Grille

(WFRV) —

Pork Egg Rolls

courtesy of GingeRootz Asian Grille

Ingredients:

1 package of spring roll wrappers (25-30)

Vegetable oil for frying

Filling:

1 lb ground pork

4 bundles of bean thread noodle (soaked in warm water for 30 minutes and chopped up into 2 inch sections)

1 medium size carrot shredded (1 cup)

½ cabbage finely shredded (2 cups)

1 medium size onion diced

1 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon sugar

2 Tablespoons oyster sauce

1 egg

Paste for wrapping egg rolls:

2 Tablespoons of flour

2 Tablespoons of water

DIRECTIONS

Mix all ingredients for filling together.

Peel apart the wrappers and set aside for rolling.

Put two tablespoons of the filling onto the wrapper for each roll.

Seal with the flour and water paste.

Fry egg rolls for about 10 minutes or until golden brown.

GingeRootz Asian Grille is located at 2920 N. Ballard Road in Appleton. See full menu online at gingerootz.com.

