Egg roll recipe from GingeRootz Asian Grille

Local 5 Live Recipes

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WFRV) —

Pork Egg Rolls 
courtesy of GingeRootz Asian Grille

Ingredients: 

1 package of spring roll wrappers (25-30) 
Vegetable oil for frying 

Filling: 

1 lb ground pork
4 bundles of bean thread noodle (soaked in warm water for 30 minutes and chopped up into 2 inch sections) 
1 medium size carrot shredded (1 cup) 
½ cabbage finely shredded (2 cups) 
1 medium size onion diced 
1 teaspoon salt 
1 teaspoon sugar 
2 Tablespoons oyster sauce 
1 egg

Paste for wrapping egg rolls:

2 Tablespoons of flour 
2 Tablespoons of water 

DIRECTIONS

Mix all ingredients for filling together.  
Peel apart the wrappers and set aside for rolling. 
Put two tablespoons of the filling onto the wrapper for each roll. 
Seal with the flour and water paste. 
Fry egg rolls for about 10 minutes or until golden brown. 

GingeRootz Asian Grille is located at 2920 N. Ballard Road in Appleton. See full menu online at gingerootz.com.

FIND YOUR NEXT RECIPE:

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Back to Football: High school teams kick off preseason practice

TRAINING CAMP 8/3/21

Training Camp Report: Defense holds in two minute, Love up and down

Blizzard Report

Timber Rattlers shutout by Cedar Rapids in series finale

Blizzard Report; Green Bay falls to Bismarck on the road