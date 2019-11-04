(WFRV) –

FALL ROASTED VEGETABLE PANZANELLA SALAD

Yield: 6 Servings

Ingredients:

2 Tbsp. olive oil, divided

1 loaf artisan bread, cubed

3 cups peeled and cubed butternut squash

3 cups halved brussels sprouts

Kosher salt, to taste

Ground black pepper, to taste

1 cup apple cider

2 Tbsp. apple cider vinegar

2 Tbsp. minced shallot

1 Tbsp. dijon mustard

1 Tbsp. maple syrup

2 tsp. olive oil

1 large apple, diced

3 cups kale

1/4 cup chopped pecans, toasted

1/4 cup dried cranberries or dried cherries

1/4 cup pepitas

Directions:

Preheat oven to 400°F. Line two sheet pans with parchment paper.

Place the bread cubes on one sheet pan and the butternut squash and brussels sprouts on the other. Drizzle a tablespoon of olive oil over each one and season with salt and pepper. Toss until evenly coated then spread out into a single layer.

Place each sheet pan in the oven. Bake the bread cubes for 10 minutes or until golden brown and crisp. Roast the butternut squash and brussels sprouts for 15-20 minutes or until fork tender.

Meanwhile, prepare the cider vinaigrette. In a small saucepan add the apple cider, vinegar, and shallots. Bring the mixture to a boil then reduce the heat to a simmer and let cook for about 8-10 minutes or until it has reduced to a ½ cup. Remove from the heat and pour into a jar or glass measuring cup. Whisk in the dijon, maple syrup and olive oil.

In a large bowl combine the bread, roasted vegetables, apple, kale, pecans, dried cranberries and pepitas. Pour the cider vinaigrette over the salad and gently toss until evenly coated. Serve immediately.

Per Serving: Calories 400, Total Fat 14g (Saturated 2g, Trans 0g), Cholesterol 0mg, Sodium 430mg, Total Carbohydrate 63g (Dietary Fiber 5g, Total Sugars 17g, Includes 2g Added Sugars), Protein 12g, Vitamin D 0%, Calcium 8%, Iron 20%, Potassium 10%