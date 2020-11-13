Festival Foods: Air Fryer Coconut Shrimp

(WFRV) – If you love Coconut Shrimp, we’ve got a way to make it even better.

Our Festival Mealtime Mentor, Lauren shows Local 5 Live a lightened-up version thanks to an air fryer.

AIR FRYER COCONUT SHRIMP

Yield: 12 servings

Ingredients:

1/2 cup all-purpose flour

1 ½ tsp. black pepper

2 eggs

2/3 cup unsweetened coconut flakes

1/3 cup panko bread crumbs

32 oz. large raw shrimp, peeled, deveined

Cooking spray

Salt, to taste

Festival Cocktail Sauce for serving

Directions:

Preheat air fryer to 400°F. Combine flour and pepper in a shallow dish, stirring to combine. Beat eggs in another shallow dish. Combine coconut and bread crumbs in another shallow dish, stirring to combine.

Holding each shrimp by the tail, dredge shrimp in the flour mixture and shake off excess. Dip shrimp in egg, allowing excess to fall off. Dredge in coconut mixture and press to adhere. Place shrimp on a plate or pan.

Coat air fryer basket with cooking spray. Place 4 to 6 shrimp in air fryer basket and coat tops of shrimp with cooking spray. Cook for about 6 to 8 minutes or until golden, turning halfway through cooking. Season with salt. Repeat with remaining shrimp. Serve with cocktail sauce.

Per Serving: Calories 120, Total Fat 4g (Saturated 2.5g, Trans 0g), Cholesterol 125mg, Sodium 440mg, Total Carbohydrate 7g (Dietary Fiber 1g, Total Sugars 0g, Includes 0g Added Sugars), Protein 12g, Vitamin D 0%, Calcium 4%, Iron 6%, Potassium 2%

*Nutritional values are an approximation. Actual nutritional values may vary due to preparation techniques, variations related to suppliers, regional and seasonal differences, or rounding.