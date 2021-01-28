Festival Foods: Apple Cinnamon Bread Pudding

(WFRV) – For more great recipe ideas, head to festfoods.com.

APPLE CINNAMON BREAD PUDDING

Yield: 8 servings

Ingredients:

1 loaf Chunky Cinnamon Bread from our bakery

1 cup raisins

2 medium apples, diced

2 cups low fat milk

2 large eggs

1 1/2 cups unsweetened applesauce

1/3 cup granulated sugar

1 Tbsp. ground cinnamon

1 lemon, zest of

2 Tbsp. butter, cubed

Nonstick cooking spray

Caramel sauce for serving, optional

Directions:

Cut bread into 1-inch cubes. Spread cubes out on a large baking sheet and let sit uncovered for a few hours or overnight to dry out.

Preheat oven to 325°F. Spray a 9×11 baking dish with cooking spray and set aside.

In a large bowl, toss together bread cubes, raisins and apples.

In a medium bowl, whisk together milk, eggs, applesauce, sugar, cinnamon and lemon zest. Mix until well combined. Pour over bread mixture and let soak for 15 minutes.

Pour bread mixture into the prepared baking dish. Drop cubes of butter on top of bread. Bake bread pudding for 45 minutes. Serve warm with caramel sauce, if desired.

Per Serving: Calories 390, Total Fat 11g (Saturated 4g, Trans 1g), Cholesterol 65mg, Sodium 320mg, Total Carbohydrate 68g (Dietary Fiber 4g, Total Sugars 42g, Includes 16g Added Sugars), Protein 8g, Vitamin D 0%, Calcium 10%, Iron 10%, Potassium 8%