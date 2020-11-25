Festival Foods: Baked Onion Dip Bread Bowl

(WFRV) – To get this recipe on your phone text ONION to 78402.

BAKED ONION DIP BREAD BOWL

Yield: 8 servings

Ingredients:

2 Tbsp. olive oil

1 large yellow onion, thinly sliced

1 clove garlic, minced

1 cup shredded Swiss cheese

8 oz. Neufchatel cream cheese, softened

1/4cup mayonnaise

Salt, to taste

Black pepper, to taste

1 sourdough boule, top removed, center slightly hollowed

Chopped fresh parsley, for garnish

1 baguette, sliced, for serving

Directions:

Preheat oven to 350°F.

Heat olive oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Add onion and cook, stirring occasionally, for about 20 minutes or until golden and caramelized. Add garlic and cook an additional 1 to 2 minutes or until fragrant.

Transfer onion mixture to a large bowl. Add Swiss cheese, cream cheese and mayonnaise. Season with salt and black pepper and stir to combine.

Transfer dip to boule and place on baking sheet. Bake for about 15 minutes or until warm and golden. Remove from oven, garnish with parsley and serve with baguette slices.

Per Serving: Calories 310, Total Fat 20g (Saturated 7g, Trans 0g), Cholesterol 35mg, Sodium 370mg, Total Carbohydrate 22g (Dietary Fiber 1g, Total Sugars 2g, Includes 0g Added Sugars), Protein 10g, Vitamin D 0%, Calcium 15%, Iron 6%, Potassium 2%

*Nutritional values are an approximation. Actual nutritional values may vary due to preparation techniques, variations related to suppliers, regional and seasonal differences, or rounding.