Festival Foods: Bourbon Cinnamon French Toast

(WFRV) – For more great recipe ideas, head to festfoods.com.
BOURBON CINNAMON FRENCH TOAST
Yield: 8 servings
Ingredients:
4 large eggs
1 cup low-fat milk
1 tsp. vanilla extract
2 Tbsp. bourbon, optional
1 tsp. ground cinnamon
1/4 tsp. ground nutmeg
1 loaf Chunky Cinnamon Bread, sliced into 1-inch slices
Nonstick cooking spray
Toppings: see Chef’s tips
Directions:
Preheat oven to 400°F.
In a shallow plate or container, whisk together eggs, milk, vanilla, optional bourbon, cinnamon and nutmeg until well combined.
Spray a large skillet with cooking spray and heat over medium heat.
Soak a couple slices of the Chunky Cinnamon Bread in the egg mixture; let sit for about 15 seconds per side. Allow excess to drip off.
Cook French toast in skillet for 2 to 3 minutes per side, or until golden brown.
Transfer to a large baking sheet and repeat steps 3 and 4 with remaining bread slices. Bake browned French toast in oven for 5 to 8 minutes, or until the custard at the center is fully cooked.
Serve warm with desired toppings.
Per Serving: Calories 240, Total Fat 8g (Saturated 2.5g, Trans 1g), Cholesterol 100mg, Sodium 300mg, Total Carbohydrate 32g (Dietary Fiber 1g, Total Sugars 12g, Includes 8g Added Sugars), Protein 8g, Vitamin D 6%, Calcium 6%, Iron 10%, Potassium 2%
*Nutritional values are an approximation. Actual nutritional values may vary due to preparation techniques, variations related to suppliers, regional and seasonal differences, or rounding.