Festival Foods: Bourbon Cinnamon French Toast

(WFRV) – For more great recipe ideas, head to festfoods.com.

BOURBON CINNAMON FRENCH TOAST

 Yield: 8 servings

Ingredients:

4 large eggs

1 cup low-fat milk

1 tsp. vanilla extract

2 Tbsp. bourbon, optional

1 tsp. ground cinnamon

1/4 tsp. ground nutmeg

1 loaf Chunky Cinnamon Bread, sliced into 1-inch slices

Nonstick cooking spray

Toppings: see Chef’s tips

Directions:

Preheat oven to 400°F.

In a shallow plate or container, whisk together eggs, milk, vanilla, optional bourbon, cinnamon and nutmeg until well combined.

Spray a large skillet with cooking spray and heat over medium heat.

Soak a couple slices of the Chunky Cinnamon Bread in the egg mixture; let sit for about 15 seconds per side. Allow excess to drip off.

Cook French toast in skillet for 2 to 3 minutes per side, or until golden brown.

Transfer to a large baking sheet and repeat steps 3 and 4 with remaining bread slices. Bake browned French toast in oven for 5 to 8 minutes, or until the custard at the center is fully cooked.

Serve warm with desired toppings.

Per Serving: Calories 240, Total Fat 8g (Saturated 2.5g, Trans 1g), Cholesterol 100mg, Sodium 300mg, Total Carbohydrate 32g (Dietary Fiber 1g, Total Sugars 12g, Includes 8g Added Sugars), Protein 8g, Vitamin D 6%, Calcium 6%, Iron 10%, Potassium 2%

*Nutritional values are an approximation. Actual nutritional values may vary due to preparation techniques, variations related to suppliers, regional and seasonal differences, or rounding.

