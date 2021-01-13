Festival Foods: Chicken & Wild Rice Soup

(WFRV) – For more great recipe ideas, head to festfoods.com.

CHICKEN & WILD RICE SOUP

Yield: 8 servings

4 Tbsp. butter, divided

1 small white onion, peeled and diced

4 cloves garlic, minced

8 cups unsalted chicken stock

1 cup uncooked wild rice

8 oz. baby bella mushrooms, sliced

4 medium carrots, diced

2 ribs celery, diced

1 lb. plain Dad’s Chicken Breasts

1 bay leaf

1 ½ Tbsp. Old Bay seasoning

1/4 cup all-purpose flour

1 ½ cups low-fat milk

2 cups kale, roughly chopped with thick stems removed

Kosher salt, to taste

Ground black pepper, to taste

Directions

Heat 1 Tbsp. butter in a large stockpot over medium-high heat. Add onion and sauté for 5 minutes, stirring occasionally, until soft and translucent. Stir in the garlic and cook for an additional 1-2 minutes, stirring occasionally, until fragrant.

Add in the chicken stock, wild rice, mushrooms, carrots, celery, chicken breasts, bay leaf and Old Bay seasoning. Stir to combine.

Continue cooking until the soup reaches a simmer. Then reduce heat to medium-low, cover and simmer for 35 minutes, or until the rice is tender and chicken is cooked through, stirring occasionally. Remove chicken breasts and shred. Return shredded chicken to stockpot to continue simmering.

Prepare cream sauce in a separate saucepan on the stove. Cook 3 Tbsp. butter over medium-high heat until melted. Whisk in the flour until combined, and cook for 1 minute. Gradually add in the milk, and whisk until combined. Continue cooking, stirring frequently, until the mixture nearly comes to a simmer and has thickened. It should be very thick.

Add the cream sauce and kale to the soup, and stir gently until combined. Taste and season with salt and pepper, if desired. Serve warm.

Per Serving: Calories 260, Total Fat 8g (Saturated 4g, Trans 0g), Cholesterol 60mg, Sodium 580mg, Total Carbohydrate 27g (Dietary Fiber 3g, Total Sugars 7g, Includes 0g Added Sugars), Protein 20g, Vitamin D 6%, Calcium 8%, Iron 6%, Potassium 15%