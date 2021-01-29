Festival Foods: Creamy Tomato Basil Bisque

(WFRV) – For more great recipe ideas, head to festfoods.com.

CREAMY TOMATO BASIL BISQUE

Yield: 10 servings

Ingredients:

1 Tbsp. olive oil

2 cloves garlic, minced

1/2 cup minced fresh basil, divided

2 (28 oz.) cans crushed tomatoes

1 (14.5 oz.) can low sodium chicken broth

1 tsp. granulated sugar

1 cup heavy cream

1/2 cup butter

Grated Parmesan cheese, for garnish

Crusty bread, for serving, optional

Directions:

In a large saucepan, heat olive oil over medium high heat. Add garlic and ¼ cup basil. Cook until garlic is fragrant, about 1 to 2 minutes.

Add tomatoes and chicken broth and bring to a boil. Reduce heat to low, cover and simmer for about 10 minutes. Add sugar, heavy cream, butter and remaining ¼ cup basil and stir, cooking until butter is melted. Garnish with Parmesan cheese and serve immediately with crusty bread if desired.

Per Serving: Calories 230, Total Fat 20g (Saturated 12g, Trans 0.5g), Cholesterol 50mg, Sodium 390mg, Total Carbohydrate 13g (Dietary Fiber 3g, Total Sugars 8g, Includes 0g Added Sugars), Protein 4g, Vitamin D 0%, Calcium 6%, Iron 10%, Potassium 10%