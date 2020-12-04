Festival Foods: Decadent Hot Cocoa / Chrismosa

(WFRV) – For more great recipe ideas, head to festfoods.com.

DECADENT HOT COCOA MIX

Yield: 8 servings

Ingredients

1/2 cup granulated sugar

1 Tbsp. cornstarch

2 (1.45 oz.) bars Hershey’s Special Dark Mildly Sweet Chocolate Bars, roughly chopped

1/2 cup Hershey’s Unsweetened Cocoa Powder

1/4 tsp. vanilla extract

1/4 tsp. kosher salt

8 cups low fat milk, for serving

Optional toppings: see Chef’s Tips

Directions

Place all ingredients in a food processor, blend until powdery. Store in an airtight container until ready to serve.

Serving instructions: Heat one cup of milk in a saucepan over medium heat until steamy. Add 3 Tbsp. cocoa mix and cook, whisking frequently, until mixture simmers and mix is completely dissolved. Pour into mug, top with garnishes of choice and serve.

Per Serving: Calories 180, Total Fat 5g (Saturated 1g, Trans 0g), Cholesterol 10mg, Sodium 135mg, Total Carbohydrate 28g (Dietary Fiber 3g, Total Sugars 24g, Includes 10g Added Sugars), Protein 8g, Vitamin D 0%, Calcium 20%, Iron 10%, Potassium 8%

*Nutritional values are an approximation. Actual nutritional values may vary due to preparation techniques, variations related to suppliers, regional and seasonal differences, or rounding.

Chef’s tips:

Top with mini marshmallows, whipped cream or a candy cane.

CHRISMOSAS

Yield: 6 servings

Ingredients

1 bottle chilled champagne

1 cup cranberry juice

1 cup orange pineapple juice

Sliced limes for garnish, optional

Cranberries for garnish, optional

Directions:

Combine champagne and juices in a pitcher or punch bowl. Add lime slices and cranberries.

Enjoy immediately.