Festival Foods: Decadent Hot Cocoa / Chrismosa

DECADENT HOT COCOA MIX
Yield: 8 servings
Ingredients
1/2 cup granulated sugar
1 Tbsp. cornstarch
2 (1.45 oz.) bars Hershey’s Special Dark Mildly Sweet Chocolate Bars, roughly chopped
1/2 cup Hershey’s Unsweetened Cocoa Powder
1/4 tsp. vanilla extract
1/4 tsp. kosher salt
8 cups low fat milk, for serving
Optional toppings: see Chef’s Tips
Directions
Place all ingredients in a food processor, blend until powdery. Store in an airtight container until ready to serve.
Serving instructions: Heat one cup of milk in a saucepan over medium heat until steamy. Add 3 Tbsp. cocoa mix and cook, whisking frequently, until mixture simmers and mix is completely dissolved. Pour into mug, top with garnishes of choice and serve.
Per Serving: Calories 180, Total Fat 5g (Saturated 1g, Trans 0g), Cholesterol 10mg, Sodium 135mg, Total Carbohydrate 28g (Dietary Fiber 3g, Total Sugars 24g, Includes 10g Added Sugars), Protein 8g, Vitamin D 0%, Calcium 20%, Iron 10%, Potassium 8%
*Nutritional values are an approximation. Actual nutritional values may vary due to preparation techniques, variations related to suppliers, regional and seasonal differences, or rounding.
Chef’s tips:
Top with mini marshmallows, whipped cream or a candy cane.
CHRISMOSAS
Yield: 6 servings
Ingredients
1 bottle chilled champagne
1 cup cranberry juice
1 cup orange pineapple juice
Sliced limes for garnish, optional
Cranberries for garnish, optional
Directions:
Combine champagne and juices in a pitcher or punch bowl. Add lime slices and cranberries.
Enjoy immediately.