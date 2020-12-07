Festival Foods: Everything Bagel Quiche

(WFRV) – For more great recipe ideas, head to festfoods.com.

EVERYTHING BAGEL QUICHE

Yield: 8 servings

Ingredients:

1 Tbsp Everything Bagel Seasoning

1/4 tsp. salt, plus additional to taste

1 (14-15 oz.) ready-to-bake pie crust, softened according to package directions

6 eggs

3/4 cup half and half

3/4 cup sour cream

Black pepper, to taste

Salt to taste

3 green onions, thinly sliced

1/2 red onion, thinly sliced

1/2 lemon, juice of

1 Tbsp. drained capers

2 tsp. chopped fresh dill

Smoked salmon, thinly sliced, for serving

Directions:

In a small bowl, combine poppy seeds, sesame seeds, dried garlic, dried onion and salt. Whisk together.

Unroll pie crust. Sprinkle seasoning mixture evenly over one side. Use a rolling pin to roll seasoning into crust. Place pie crust, seasoned side up, in an ungreased 9-inch pie dish. Crimp or flute the edges. Chill the pie dough for at least 30 minutes to prevent shrinking during the blind bake.

Preheat oven to 375°F. Line the chilled dough with parchment paper and weigh it down with pie weights or dry beans. Bake for 15 minutes, or until edges are lightly brown. Remove pie weights and prick the crust with a fork. Bake crust for an additional 8 minutes. Remove from oven and set aside.

Reduce oven temperature to 300°F. Combine eggs, half and half, sour cream, salt and black pepper in a large bowl and use a hand mixer to beat until well combined, about 1 minute. Add green onions and lightly whisk to combine.

Pour filling into crust and bake for about 80 to 90 minutes or until the center is just set. Remove from oven and transfer to wire rack to cool.

In a small bowl, combine red onion, lemon juice, capers and dill and toss together. Top quiche with onion mixture. Serve with smoked salmon as desired.

Per Serving: Calories 330, Total Fat 22g (Saturated 10g, Trans 0g), Cholesterol 170mg, Sodium 440mg, Total Carbohydrate 29g (Dietary Fiber 0g, Total Sugars 2g, Includes 0g Added Sugars), Protein 8g, Vitamin D 6%, Calcium 6%, Iron 6%, Potassium 4%

*Nutritional values are an approximation. Actual nutritional values may vary due to preparation techniques, variations related to suppliers, regional and seasonal differences, or rounding.