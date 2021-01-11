Festival Foods: Everything Bagel Snack Mix

(WFRV) – For more great recipe ideas, head to festfoods.com.

EVERYTHING BAGEL SNACK MIX

Yield: 10 servings

Ingredients

3 cups potato sticks

3 cups cheddar snack crackers

3 cups sourdough pretzel nibblers

3 Tbsp. butter

1/2 cup shredded Parmesan cheese

3 Tbsp. olive oil

1/4 cup Festival Everything Bagel Seasoning

Directions

Preheat oven to 350°F. In a large bowl, combine potato sticks, crackers and pretzels. In a small saucepan, melt butter; stir in Parmesan cheese, olive oil and Everything Bagel Seasoning. Drizzle over pretzel mixture; toss to coat.

Spread in a greased baking sheet. Bake until crisp and lightly browned, 12-15 minutes, stirring every 4 minutes. Cool completely in pan on a wire rack. Store in an airtight container.

Per Serving: Calories 290, Total Fat 19g (Saturated 6g, Trans 0g), Cholesterol 10mg, Sodium 410mg, Total Carbohydrate 25g (Dietary Fiber 1g, Total Sugars 0g, Includes 0g Added Sugars), Protein 5g, Vitamin D 0%, Calcium 6%, Iron 6%, Potassium 0%

EVERYTHING BAGEL BLOODY MARY

Ingredients

Sliced lemon

1 Tbsp. Festival Everything Bagel Seasoning

Ice

2 oz. vodka

8 oz. bloody mary mix

Celery stick

Pickle spear

Everything Bagel, toasted with cream cheese, quartered

Directions

Pour Festival Everything Bagel Seasoning onto a small plate. Rub the rim of the cocktail glass with sliced lemon; dip and twist into seasoning mixture until rim is covered in the mixture.

Fill the glass with ice. Pour in vodka and bloody mary mix. Stir well.

Garnish with celery stick, pickle spear and Everything Bagel quarter. Serve and enjoy!

Yield: 1 serving