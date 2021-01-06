Festival Foods: Guinness Beer Cheese Soup

(WFRV) – For more great recipe ideas, head to festfoods.com.

GUINNESS BEER CHEESE SOUP

Yield: 8 servings

Ingredients

1 ½ cups diced carrots

1 ½ cups diced onion

1 ½ cups diced celery

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 tsp. hot sauce

1/8 tsp. cayenne pepper

Salt, to taste

1/4 tsp. black pepper

3 cups chicken broth

2 cups Guinness Draught

1/3 cup butter

1/3 cup all-purpose flour

4 cups low-fat milk

6 cups shredded sharp Cheddar cheese

1 Tbsp. Dijon mustard

2 tsp. Worcestershire sauce

1 tsp. dry mustard

Popped popcorn, for garnish

Directions

In a large saucepan over medium heat, stir together carrots, onion, celery, and garlic. Stir in hot sauce, cayenne pepper, salt, and pepper. Pour in chicken broth and Guinness; simmer until vegetables are tender, about 12 minutes. Remove from heat.

Meanwhile, heat butter in a large soup pot over medium-high heat. Stir in flour with a wire whisk; cook, stirring until the flour is light brown, about 3 or 4 minutes. Gradually stir in milk, whisking to prevent scorching, until thickened. Remove from heat, and gradually stir in cheese.

Stir beer mixture into cheese mixture. Stir in Dijon mustard, Worcestershire sauce, and dry mustard. Bring to a simmer, and cook 10 minutes. Serve topped with popcorn.

Per Serving: Calories 430, Total Fat 30g (Saturated 17g, Trans 1g), Cholesterol 90mg, Sodium 600mg, Total Carbohydrate 17g (Dietary Fiber 1g, Total Sugars 7g, Includes 0g Added Sugars), Protein 21g, Vitamin D 0%, Calcium 50%, Iron 6%, Potassium 8%