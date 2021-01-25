Festival Foods: Guinness Braised Spoon Roast

SLOW COOKER GUINNESS BRAISED SPOON ROAST

Yield: 6 servings

Ingredients:

3 lb. plain Spoon Roast
Salt, to taste
Black pepper, to taste
2 sprigs fresh thyme leaves, plus additional for garnish
Olive oil
1 small onion, chopped
2 cloves garlic, minced
2 large carrots, chopped
2 stalks celery, chopped
1 cup low sodium beef broth
1 (11.2 oz.) bottle Guinness Draught
3 Tbsp. cornstarch
3 Tbsp. water

Directions:

Season roast with salt, black pepper and thyme. Heat olive oil in a large skillet over medium high heat. Place roast in skillet and sear on all sides until browned. Transfer roast to slow cooker.

Add onion, garlic, carrots, celery, broth and Guinness to slow cooker. Cover and cook on high for 3 hours.

Whisk together cornstarch and water until no lumps remain. Add mixture to slow cooker, turn heat down to low and continue cooking for another hour. Season with salt and black pepper to taste. Serve roast with veggies as desired.

Per Serving: Calories 450, Total Fat 22g (Saturated 8g, Trans 0g), Cholesterol 155mg, Sodium 210mg, Total Carbohydrate 10g (Dietary Fiber 1g, Total Sugars 2g, Includes 0g Added Sugars), Protein 48g, Vitamin D 0%, Calcium 6%, Iron 20%, Potassium 20%

