Festival Foods: Healthy burger bowl recipe

Local 5 Live Recipes

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WFRV) –Today our Festival Foods Mealtime Mentor, Jenni brings the flavors of your favorite burger to a healthy dinner bowl. This recipe is loaded with sauces you’ll want for your regular burger as well.

For more great recipe ideas, head to festfoods.com.

LOADED BURGER BOWLS

Yield: 4 servings

Ingredients:

2 hamburger buns, cut into 1-inch cubes

1 lb. ground turkey/beef blend

1 tsp. onion powder, divided

1 tsp. garlic powder, divided

1 tsp. paprika, divided

1/4 tsp. dried oregano

Salt, to taste

Black pepper, to taste

1/3 cup mayo

1 Tbsp. ketchup

1 tsp. yellow mustard

1 Tbsp. pickle juice

1 head of romaine, chopped

1 pint grape tomatoes, halved

? Dill pickle slices

1/2 cup thinly sliced red onion

1/2 cup shredded cheddar cheese

Directions:

Preheat oven to 400°F. Spread hamburger bun cubes out in a single layer on a baking sheet. Bake for 10 to 15 minutes or until golden. Set aside.

Heat a skillet over medium high heat. Add the ground turkey/beef blend and season with ½ tsp. onion powder, ½ tsp. garlic powder, ½ tsp. paprika, ¼ tsp. dried oregano, salt and pepper. Cooking, stirring frequently to break up the meat, until fully cooked through.

While the beef is browning, prepare the sauce. In a medium bowl, combine mayo, ketchup, mustard, pickle juice, and remaining onion powder, garlic powder and paprika. Stir until well combined.

Divide lettuce among four bowls. Top with cooked meat, tomatoes, pickles and red onion. Drizzle with sauce and top with croutons before serving.

Per Serving: Calories 500, Total Fat 29g (Saturated 9g, Trans 0.5g), Cholesterol 95mg, Sodium 700mg, Total Carbohydrate 30g (Dietary Fiber 5g, Total Sugars 8g, Includes 1g Added Sugars), Protein 33g, Vitamin D 0%, Calcium 15%, Iron 20%, Potassium 15%

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

High School Sports Xtra: Brillion dominates in Game of the Week against KLC

High School Sports Xtra: Xavier's Haen perseveres to win state title

High School Sports Xtra: Interview with WIAA Board of Control President Eric Russell

High School Football 10/16

The WIAA releases 2020 girls volleyball playoff brackets

Roncalli/Two Rivers clinch EWC boys soccer title, Xavier sweeps Shawano in boys soccer and girls volleyball