Festival Foods: Healthy burger bowl recipe

(WFRV) –Today our Festival Foods Mealtime Mentor, Jenni brings the flavors of your favorite burger to a healthy dinner bowl. This recipe is loaded with sauces you’ll want for your regular burger as well.

LOADED BURGER BOWLS

Yield: 4 servings

Ingredients:

2 hamburger buns, cut into 1-inch cubes

1 lb. ground turkey/beef blend

1 tsp. onion powder, divided

1 tsp. garlic powder, divided

1 tsp. paprika, divided

1/4 tsp. dried oregano

Salt, to taste

Black pepper, to taste

1/3 cup mayo

1 Tbsp. ketchup

1 tsp. yellow mustard

1 Tbsp. pickle juice

1 head of romaine, chopped

1 pint grape tomatoes, halved

? Dill pickle slices

1/2 cup thinly sliced red onion

1/2 cup shredded cheddar cheese

Directions:

Preheat oven to 400°F. Spread hamburger bun cubes out in a single layer on a baking sheet. Bake for 10 to 15 minutes or until golden. Set aside.

Heat a skillet over medium high heat. Add the ground turkey/beef blend and season with ½ tsp. onion powder, ½ tsp. garlic powder, ½ tsp. paprika, ¼ tsp. dried oregano, salt and pepper. Cooking, stirring frequently to break up the meat, until fully cooked through.

While the beef is browning, prepare the sauce. In a medium bowl, combine mayo, ketchup, mustard, pickle juice, and remaining onion powder, garlic powder and paprika. Stir until well combined.

Divide lettuce among four bowls. Top with cooked meat, tomatoes, pickles and red onion. Drizzle with sauce and top with croutons before serving.

Per Serving: Calories 500, Total Fat 29g (Saturated 9g, Trans 0.5g), Cholesterol 95mg, Sodium 700mg, Total Carbohydrate 30g (Dietary Fiber 5g, Total Sugars 8g, Includes 1g Added Sugars), Protein 33g, Vitamin D 0%, Calcium 15%, Iron 20%, Potassium 15%