Festival Foods: Holiday drink recipes

Local 5 Live Recipes

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WFRV) – You can have a ‘fang-tastic’ Halloween by brewing up some luscious libations.

Festival Foods Mealtime Mentor, Casey shows Local 5 Live viewers how to conjure up some spooky drinks.

For more great recipe ideas, head to festfoods.com.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

FVL rallies past Reedsburg, Luxemburg-Casco rolls into sectional finals

Seymour cruises into sectional finals, Roncalli/Two Rivers advances in penalty kicks

FVL girls volleyball rallies past Reedsburg, Roncalli/Two Rivers boys soccer advances in penalty kicks

Green Bay Nation 10/28: Breaking down the Texans

Green Bay Nation 10/28: Pick Em

Green Bay Nation 10/28: Challenge or No Challenge