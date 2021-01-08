Festival Foods: Jalapeno Popper Dip

(WFRV) – For more great recipe ideas, head to festfoods.com.

JALAPENO POPPER DIP

Yield: 8 servings

Ingredients:

Cooking spray

2 (7.3 oz.) containers Kemps Jalapeno Cheddar Bold Cottage Cheese

2 cups shredded sharp cheddar cheese

1/4 cup shredded Parmesan cheese

1/4 cup pickled jalapenos, chopped

1/4 cup roasted red bell peppers, chopped

1/4 cup chopped green onions, plus additional for garnish if desired

1/2 tsp. garlic powder, divided

1/2 tsp. onion powder, divided

Salt, to taste

Black pepper, to taste

1/4 cup panko breadcrumbs

1/8 tsp. paprika

1 tsp. olive oil

Sliced jalapenos for garnish, optional

Assorted dippers for servings, see Chef’s Tips

Directions:

Preheat oven to 375°F. Lightly grease a small baking dish with cooking spray and set aside.

Place cottage cheese in a food processor and puree until smooth.

In a large bowl, stir together cottage cheese, cheddar cheese, Parmesan cheese, jalapenos, bell peppers and green onions. Season with ¼ tsp. garlic powder, ¼ tsp. onion powder, salt and pepper. Stir to combine. Transfer mixture to prepared baking dish.

In a small bowl, mix together panko, remaining ¼ tsp. garlic powder, ¼ tsp. onion powder, paprika, salt, pepper and olive oil. Sprinkle mixture on top of dip. Bake for 20 to 25 minutes, or until cheese is melted and bubbly.

Garnish with additional green onions and jalapenos, if desired, and serve with your favorite dippers.

Per Serving: Calories 200, Total Fat 12g (Saturated 6g, Trans 0g), Cholesterol 40mg, Sodium 560mg, Total Carbohydrate 7g (Dietary Fiber 0g, Total Sugars 2g, Includes 0g Added Sugars), Protein 14g, Vitamin D 0%, Calcium 20%, Iron 0%, Potassium 2%