Festival Foods: Kung Pao Pasta

(WFRV) – For more great recipe ideas, head to festfoods.com.

KUNG PAO PASTA

Yield: 8 servings

Ingredients:

16 oz. dry linguine

1/2 cup sesame oil

2 tsp. crushed red pepper

1/2 cup dry sherry

1/4 cup less sodium soy sauce

6 Tbsp. honey

2 Tbsp. ground chili paste

2 Tbsp. red wine vinegar

2 Tbsp. corn starch

2 Tbsp. water

3/4 cup chopped peanuts

1/2 cup chopped green onions

1/2 cup chopped cilantro, plus additional for garnish

2 Tbsp. sesame seeds



Directions:

Cook linguine according to package directions. Drain and set aside.

Meanwhile, to make sauce, heat sesame oil and crushed red pepper in a large skillet over medium heat. Let cook for 1 to 2 minutes.

Turn heat down to low and add dry sherry, soy sauce, honey, chili paste and red wine vinegar. Whisk together and bring sauce to a simmer.

In a small bowl, whisk together corn starch and water until no lumps remain. Whisk slurry into sauce.

Add cooked linguine, peanuts, green onions, cilantro and sesame seeds and toss to combine. Garnish with additional cilantro and serve warm or cold.

Per Serving: Calories 510, Total Fat 23g (Saturated 3g, Trans 0g), Cholesterol 0mg, Sodium 640mg, Total Carbohydrate 63g (Dietary Fiber 2g, Total Sugars 16g, Includes 13g Added Sugars), Protein 12g, Vitamin D 0%, Calcium 2%, Iron 15%, Potassium 4%