Festival Foods: Lemon Raspberry Trifle

(WFRV) – Is it possible to pack the flavors of summer into a delicious dessert?
Our Festival Mealtime Mentor, Casey shows us how.
To get this recipe on your phone text Lemon to 78402.
And for more great recipe ideas, head to festfoods.com.
by: Dena HoltzPosted: / Updated:
(WFRV) – Is it possible to pack the flavors of summer into a delicious dessert?
Our Festival Mealtime Mentor, Casey shows us how.
To get this recipe on your phone text Lemon to 78402.
And for more great recipe ideas, head to festfoods.com.