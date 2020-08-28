Festival Foods: Lemon Raspberry Trifle

Local 5 Live Recipes

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WFRV) – Is it possible to pack the flavors of summer into a delicious dessert?

Our Festival Mealtime Mentor, Casey shows us how.

To get this recipe on your phone text Lemon to  78402.

And for more great recipe ideas, head to festfoods.com.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Dock Spiders claim NWL pod chamionship

Brett Favre, Jordy Nelson inducted into Wisconsin Athletic Hall of Fame

Dock Spiders rally to knock out Booyah, advance to championship game

Dock Spiders rally to knock out Booyah, advance to championship game

Training camp first practice 10

Will Ryan credits father Bo with the coach he is today