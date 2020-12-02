Festival Foods: Mini Mushroom Tarts

(WFRV) – For more great recipe ideas, head to festfoods.com.

MINI MUSHROOM TARTS

Yield: 32 servings

Ingredients

2 Tbsp. olive oil, divided

1 large yellow onion, thinly sliced

1/4 tsp. salt

16 oz. baby bella mushrooms, sliced

2 cloves garlic, minced

1/2 tsp. dried thyme

1/4 tsp. ground black pepper

4 oz. Gruyere cheese, shredded

2 10-inch square sheets frozen puff pastry, thawed

1 large egg, beaten

3 Tbsp. whole grain mustard

Chopped fresh parsley for garnish, optional

Directions

Preheat oven to 400°F. Line two baking sheets with parchment paper and set aside.

Heat 1 Tbsp. olive oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Add onions and salt; sauté onions until they begin to brown. Reduce heat to low and cook, stirring frequently, until golden and caramelized, about 25 minutes. Transfer onions to a large bowl and set aside.

Heat remaining 1 Tbsp. olive oil in skillet over medium-low heat. Add mushrooms and sauté, stirring occasionally, until tender, about 5 minutes. Add garlic, thyme and black pepper; sauté for 1 more minute or until garlic is fragrant. Transfer to bowl with onions, add cheese and stir to combine.

On a lightly floured surface, roll out puff pastry sheets. With a 2-inch round cookie cutter, cut each pastry sheet into 16 rounds.

Transfer the rounds to prepared baking sheets. Brush lightly with beaten egg. Lightly prick each pastry round with a fork to allow air to escape. Top each round with ¼ tsp. mustard and 1 Tbsp. of mushroom filling.

Bake for 25 minutes, or until pastry is golden and crisp. Rotate pans halfway through baking time. Let bites cool for 5 minutes before garnishing with parsley; serve warm or at room temperature.

Per Serving: Calories 90, Total Fat 6g (Saturated 2.5g, Trans 0g), Cholesterol 10mg, Sodium 125mg, Total Carbohydrate 9g (Dietary Fiber 1g, Total Sugars 1g, Includes 0g Added Sugars), Protein 3g, Vitamin D 0%, Calcium 4%, Iron 6%, Potassium 2%

*Nutritional values are an approximation. Actual nutritional values may vary due to preparation techniques, variations related to suppliers, regional and seasonal differences, or rounding.