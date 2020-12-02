Festival Foods: Mini Mushroom Tarts

Local 5 Live Recipes

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WFRV) – For more great recipe ideas, head to festfoods.com.

MINI MUSHROOM TARTS

Yield: 32 servings

Ingredients

2 Tbsp. olive oil, divided

1 large yellow onion, thinly sliced

1/4 tsp. salt

16 oz. baby bella mushrooms, sliced

2 cloves garlic, minced

1/2 tsp. dried thyme

1/4 tsp. ground black pepper

4 oz. Gruyere cheese, shredded

2 10-inch square sheets frozen puff pastry, thawed

1 large egg, beaten

3 Tbsp. whole grain mustard

Chopped fresh parsley for garnish, optional

Directions

Preheat oven to 400°F. Line two baking sheets with parchment paper and set aside.

Heat 1 Tbsp. olive oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Add onions and salt; sauté onions until they begin to brown. Reduce heat to low and cook, stirring frequently, until golden and caramelized, about 25 minutes. Transfer onions to a large bowl and set aside.

Heat remaining 1 Tbsp. olive oil in skillet over medium-low heat. Add mushrooms and sauté, stirring occasionally, until tender, about 5 minutes. Add garlic, thyme and black pepper; sauté for 1 more minute or until garlic is fragrant. Transfer to bowl with onions, add cheese and stir to combine.

On a lightly floured surface, roll out puff pastry sheets. With a 2-inch round cookie cutter, cut each pastry sheet into 16 rounds.

Transfer the rounds to prepared baking sheets. Brush lightly with beaten egg. Lightly prick each pastry round with a fork to allow air to escape. Top each round with ¼ tsp. mustard and 1 Tbsp. of mushroom filling.

Bake for 25 minutes, or until pastry is golden and crisp. Rotate pans halfway through baking time. Let bites cool for 5 minutes before garnishing with parsley; serve warm or at room temperature.

Per Serving: Calories 90, Total Fat 6g (Saturated 2.5g, Trans 0g), Cholesterol 10mg, Sodium 125mg, Total Carbohydrate 9g (Dietary Fiber 1g, Total Sugars 1g, Includes 0g Added Sugars), Protein 3g, Vitamin D 0%, Calcium 4%, Iron 6%, Potassium 2%

*Nutritional values are an approximation. Actual nutritional values may vary due to preparation techniques, variations related to suppliers, regional and seasonal differences, or rounding.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Kimberly girls outlast Hortonville, Wrightstown boys hold on against Brillion

Green Bay Nation 11/25: What happened against the Colts?

Green Bay Nation 11/25: Pick Em

Green Bay Nation 11/25: Challenge or No Challenge

Green Bay Nation 11/25: Top Five Tweets

Green Bay Nation 11/25: Here comes the Bears