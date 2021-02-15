Festival Foods: One-Pan Philly Cheesesteak Pasta Skillet

(WFRV) – For more great recipe ideas, head to festfoods.com.

ONE-PAN PHILLY CHEESESTEAK PASTA SKILLET

Yield: 8 servings

Ingredients:

1 Tbsp. olive oil

1 large yellow onion, halved and sliced into ½-inch thick slices

Salt, to taste

Black pepper, to taste

2 red bell peppers, halved and sliced into ½-inch thick slices

8 oz. sliced mushrooms

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 lb. Best Yet Ground Beef

1 Tbsp. Italian seasoning

1 lb. dry rotini or cavatappi pasta

6 cups low sodium chicken broth

2 cups shredded provolone cheese, divided

2 cups shredded pepper jack cheese, divided



Directions:

Heat oil in a large high-sided oven-safe skillet over medium high heat until shimmering. Add the onion, season with salt and pepper, and sauté until onions are browned and soft, about 5 minutes. Stir in bell peppers, mushrooms and garlic; cook for 2 to 3 minutes or until bell peppers begin to soften and garlic is fragrant.

Add Best Yet Ground Beef and season with Italian seasoning, salt and pepper. Cook, breaking up meat into small pieces, until browned and no pink remains, about 5 to 7 minutes.

Stir pasta into the beef and vegetable mixture. Pour in chicken broth, cover and bring to a boil. Uncover and allow mixture to simmer for 20 to 25 minutes, stirring occasionally, until pasta is cooked and most of the liquid is absorbed.

Arrange a rack in the middle of the oven and heat broiler to high.

Stir half the provolone and pepper jack cheese into the pasta. Sprinkle remaining cheese on top. Broil until cheese is melted and golden brown, about 2 to 3 minutes.

Serve immediately and enjoy!

Per Serving: Calories 540, Total Fat 22g (Saturated 11g, Trans 0g), Cholesterol 75mg, Sodium 450mg, Total Carbohydrate 50g (Dietary Fiber 1g, Total Sugars 5g, Includes 0g Added Sugars), Protein 34g, Vitamin D 0%, Calcium 35%, Iron 20%, Potassium 10%