Festival Foods: Pumpkin Cheesecake Slab Pie

(WFRV) – Who doesn’t love pumpkin pie over the holidays? The aroma, the flavor, that creamy smoothness?

Today, our Festival Mealtime Mentor, Casey shares a delicious recipe that makes the classic pumpkin pie even better.

To get this recipe on your phone text ‘SLAB’ to 78402.

And for more great recipe ideas, head to festfoods.com.

PUMPKIN CHEESECAKE SLAB PIE

Yield: 18 servings

Ingredients:

Cooking spray

2 refrigerated pie crusts (1 (14.1 oz.) pkg.), thawed per package directions

2 (15 oz.) cans pumpkin puree

1 ¼ cups + ⅓ cup granulated sugar, divided

2 tsp. ground cinnamon

1 tsp. salt

1 tsp. ground ginger

1/4 tsp. ground cloves

1/4 tsp. ground nutmeg

1 ½ cups + 2 Tbsp. cold half and half, divided

4 eggs + 1 egg yolk, divided

8 oz. cream cheese, softened

1/4 tsp. vanilla extract

Directions:

Preheat oven to 400°F. Line a 10 x 15 jellyroll pan with parchment paper or coat with cooking spray.

Unroll one pie crust and place on a large floured surface. Unroll other crust and overlap on top of first crust about halfway. Use a rolling pin to blend and stretch into a rectangle a few inches larger than pan. Gently fold dough in half crosswise and transfer to prepared pan. Unfold dough and trim as needed around the edges so there is about ½-inch overhang. Crimp or flute edges. Refrigerate until ready to fill.

In a medium saucepan, combine pumpkin, 1 ¼ cups sugar, cinnamon, salt, ginger, cloves and nutmeg over medium heat. Bring to a low simmer, then cook for 5 to 7 minutes, stirring throughout. Transfer mixture to a large bowl, add 1 ½ cups half and half and whisk until smooth. Whisk in 4 eggs, one at a time. Pour mixture into prepared crust.

In medium bowl, whisk together cream cheese, ⅓ cup sugar, 2 Tbsp. half and half, egg yolk and vanilla until smooth. Dollop mixture onto pumpkin batter and use a butter knife or toothpick to swirl design. Take care not to puncture bottom crust.

Bake pie for 15 minutes, then reduce heat to 350°F and bake for an additional 20 minutes or until center only slightly jiggles and a toothpick inserted in the center comes out without pumpkin. Let cool, then chill until ready to serve.

Per Serving: Calories 270, Total Fat 13g (Saturated 7g, Trans 0g), Cholesterol 75mg, Sodium 320mg, Total Carbohydrate 34g (Dietary Fiber 2g, Total Sugars 21g, Includes 18g Added Sugars), Protein 4g, Vitamin D 0%, Calcium 4%, Iron 6%, Potassium 2%

*Nutritional values are an approximation. Actual nutritional values may vary due to preparation techniques, variations related to suppliers, regional and seasonal differences, or rounding.