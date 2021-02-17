Festival Foods: Shrimp Cobb Salad

(WFRV) – For more great recipe ideas, head to festfoods.com.

SHRIMP COBB SALAD WITH CILANTRO LIME VINAIGRETTE

Yield: 2 servings

Ingredients
1 cup loosely packed cilantro leaves
2 cloves garlic
2 Tbsp. olive oil
2 limes, juice of
1/2 jalapeno, optional
Salt, to taste
Black pepper, to taste
4 cups chopped romaine lettuce
1/2 lb. cooked medium shrimp, peeled and deveined
2 slices bacon, cooked and chopped
2 hard-boiled eggs, chopped
1 avocado, diced
1 cup corn kernels (fresh, canned or thawed from frozen)
1/2 pint cherry tomatoes, halved

Directions

To make dressing, combine cilantro, garlic, olive oil, lime juice, jalapeno, salt and black pepper in a food processor and blend until well combined. Set aside.

To assemble salad, place romaine lettuce in a large bowl. Arrange shrimp, bacon, eggs, avocado, corn and tomatoes on top. Drizzle with cilantro lime vinaigrette and serve.

Per Serving: Calories 620, Total Fat 38g (Saturated 7g, Trans 0g), Cholesterol 410mg, Sodium 350mg, Total Carbohydrate 36g (Dietary Fiber 11g, Total Sugars 9g, Includes 0g Added Sugars), Protein 43g, Vitamin D 6%, Calcium 15%, Iron 20%, Potassium 30%

