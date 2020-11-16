Festival Foods: Sweet Potato Arugula Salad

(WFRV) – Festival Mealtime Mentor, Lauren brings the flavors of the season to the table with a sweet potato arugula salad with ginger vinaigrette.

SWEET POTATO ARUGULA SALAD WITH GINGER VINAIGRETTE

Yield: 6 servings

Ingredients:

1/4 cup + 1 Tbsp. olive oil, divided

1 Tbsp. apple cider vinegar

1 Tbsp. dijon mustard

1 ½ tsp. honey

1 tsp. grated fresh ginger

Salt, to taste

Black pepper, to taste

1 (10 oz.) pkg. Sweet Potato Veggie Spaghetti (about 2 to 3 cups)

5 oz. arugula

2 cups cooked wild rice (about ½ cup raw)

1/2 cup sliced almonds

Directions:

In a small bowl, whisk together ¼ cup olive oil, apple cider vinegar, dijon mustard, honey, ginger, salt and black pepper. Set aside.

Heat 1 Tbsp. olive oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Add sweet potato noodles, salt and black pepper. Toss for about 2 to 3 minutes or until just softened. Remove from heat.

In a large bowl, toss together arugula, sweet potato noodles, wild rice and almonds. Add ginger vinaigrette and toss together. Serve warm or cold.

Per Serving: Calories 260, Total Fat 15g (Saturated 2g, Trans 0g), Cholesterol 0mg, Sodium 85mg, Total Carbohydrate 26g (Dietary Fiber 4g, Total Sugars 6g, Includes 1g Added Sugars), Protein 5g, Vitamin D 0%, Calcium 6%, Iron 6%, Potassium 10%

*Nutritional values are an approximation. Actual nutritional values may vary due to preparation techniques, variations related to suppliers, regional and seasonal differences, or rounding.