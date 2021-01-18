Festival Foods: Thai Chicken Salad

(WFRV) –

THAI CHICKEN SALAD

Yield: 8 servings

Ingredients:

1/2 cup natural creamy peanut butter

1/3 cup less sodium soy sauce

1/3 cup sesame oil

1/4 cup rice vinegar

2 Tbsp. sriracha

2 Tbsp. sugar

Salt, to taste

1 tsp. fish sauce

1-inch piece of fresh ginger, peeled

1 clove garlic, peeled

1/4 cup water

4 cups cooked shredded chicken (2 lbs. Dad’s Chicken Breast, cooked and shredded)

1/2 head green cabbage, shredded

2 large carrots, grated

1 mango, peeled, pitted and diced

1 cup fresh cilantro, chopped

1/2 cup peanuts, chopped

1/2 cup green onions, sliced

3 serrano peppers, thinly sliced

2 limes, juiced

Directions:

Place peanut butter, soy sauce, sesame oil, rice vinegar, sriracha, sugar, salt, fish sauce, ginger and garlic in the bowl of a food processor or blender. Pulse until well combined; adjust consistency by gradually blending in water until desired consistency is reached.

Place chicken, cabbage, carrots, papaya, cilantro, peanuts, green onion and serrano peppers in a large bowl. Toss salad with dressing. Drizzle lime juice over salad and chill until ready to serve.

Per Serving: Calories 450, Total Fat 23g (Saturated 3.5g, Trans 0g), Cholesterol 65mg, Sodium 650mg, Total Carbohydrate 24g (Dietary Fiber 5g, Total Sugars 14g, Includes 3g Added Sugars), Protein 34g, Vitamin D 0%, Calcium 6%, Iron 10%, Potassium 8%