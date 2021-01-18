Festival Foods: Thai Chicken Salad

THAI CHICKEN SALAD

Yield: 8 servings

Ingredients:

1/2 cup natural creamy peanut butter
1/3 cup less sodium soy sauce
1/3 cup sesame oil
1/4 cup rice vinegar
2 Tbsp. sriracha
2 Tbsp. sugar
Salt, to taste
1 tsp. fish sauce
1-inch piece of fresh ginger, peeled
1 clove garlic, peeled
1/4 cup water
4 cups cooked shredded chicken (2 lbs. Dad’s Chicken Breast, cooked and shredded)
1/2 head green cabbage, shredded
2 large carrots, grated
1 mango, peeled, pitted and diced
1 cup fresh cilantro, chopped
1/2 cup peanuts, chopped
1/2 cup green onions, sliced
3 serrano peppers, thinly sliced
2 limes, juiced

Directions:

Place peanut butter, soy sauce, sesame oil, rice vinegar, sriracha, sugar, salt, fish sauce, ginger and garlic in the bowl of a food processor or blender. Pulse until well combined; adjust consistency by gradually blending in water until desired consistency is reached.

Place chicken, cabbage, carrots, papaya, cilantro, peanuts, green onion and serrano peppers in a large bowl. Toss salad with dressing. Drizzle lime juice over salad and chill until ready to serve.

Per Serving: Calories 450, Total Fat 23g (Saturated 3.5g, Trans 0g), Cholesterol 65mg, Sodium 650mg, Total Carbohydrate 24g (Dietary Fiber 5g, Total Sugars 14g, Includes 3g Added Sugars), Protein 34g, Vitamin D 0%, Calcium 6%, Iron 10%, Potassium 8%

