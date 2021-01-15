Festival Foods: Winter Citrus Salad with Roasted Chickpeas

(WFRV) – For more great recipe ideas, head to festfoods.com.

WINTER CITRUS SALAD WITH ROASTED CHICKPEAS

Yield: 6 servings

Ingredients

1 (15 oz.) can chickpeas, rinsed, drained and dried thoroughly

1/3 cup + 1 Tbsp. extra virgin olive oil, divided

3 Tbsp. honey, divided

Salt, to taste

1/4 tsp. ground ginger

1/2 orange, juiced (about 2 Tbsp.)

1/2 lime, juiced (about 1 Tbsp.)

1 Tbsp. apple cider vinegar

1 tsp. Dijon mustard

1 small clove garlic, minced

Black pepper, to taste

1 large head lettuce

3 blood oranges or Cara Cara oranges, peeled and thinly sliced

1 avocado, peeled and thinly sliced

1 small shallot, thinly sliced

1/2 seedless cucumber, thinly sliced

1/2 cup pomegranate arils

1/3 cup honey roasted walnuts

Directions

Arrange baking rack in the middle of the oven and preheat oven to 400°F.

Spread thoroughly dried chickpeas out on a rimmed baking sheet. Bake in preheated oven for 30 to 40 minutes, or until chickpeas are crunchy, stirring every 10 minutes.

While chickpeas are baking, combine 1 Tbsp. olive oil, 2 Tbsp. honey, salt and ground ginger together in a small bowl. Toss hot roasted chickpeas with honey mixture. Spread chickpeas out on baking sheet and bake for another 5 to 10 minutes, or until honey is caramelized. Remove from oven and let cool completely.

In a small bowl or jar, whisk together orange juice, lime juice, vinegar, Dijon mustard, garlic and olive oil. Taste and season with salt and pepper as desired.

Assemble the salad: layer lettuce with oranges, avocado, shallots and cucumber slices. Sprinkle with pomegranate arils, walnuts and crispy chickpeas. Drizzle with dressing and serve immediately.

Per Serving: Calories 370, Total Fat 23g (Saturated 3g, Trans 0g), Cholesterol 0mg, Sodium 150mg, Total Carbohydrate 40g (Dietary Fiber 10g, Total Sugars 23g, Includes 9g Added Sugars), Protein 7g, Vitamin D 0%, Calcium 8%, Iron 10%, Potassium 15%