Festival Foods: Winter Citrus Salad with Roasted Chickpeas

Local 5 Live Recipes

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WFRV) – For more great recipe ideas, head to festfoods.com.

WINTER CITRUS SALAD WITH ROASTED CHICKPEAS

Yield: 6 servings

Ingredients
1 (15 oz.) can chickpeas, rinsed, drained and dried thoroughly
1/3 cup + 1 Tbsp. extra virgin olive oil, divided
3 Tbsp. honey, divided
Salt, to taste
1/4 tsp. ground ginger
1/2 orange, juiced (about 2 Tbsp.)
1/2 lime, juiced (about 1 Tbsp.)
1 Tbsp. apple cider vinegar
1 tsp. Dijon mustard
1 small clove garlic, minced
Black pepper, to taste
1 large head lettuce
3 blood oranges or Cara Cara oranges, peeled and thinly sliced
1 avocado, peeled and thinly sliced
1 small shallot, thinly sliced
1/2 seedless cucumber, thinly sliced
1/2 cup pomegranate arils
1/3 cup honey roasted walnuts

Directions

Arrange baking rack in the middle of the oven and preheat oven to 400°F.

Spread thoroughly dried chickpeas out on a rimmed baking sheet. Bake in preheated oven for 30 to 40 minutes, or until chickpeas are crunchy, stirring every 10 minutes.

While chickpeas are baking, combine 1 Tbsp. olive oil, 2 Tbsp. honey, salt and ground ginger together in a small bowl. Toss hot roasted chickpeas with honey mixture. Spread chickpeas out on baking sheet and bake for another 5 to 10 minutes, or until honey is caramelized. Remove from oven and let cool completely.

In a small bowl or jar, whisk together orange juice, lime juice, vinegar, Dijon mustard, garlic and olive oil. Taste and season with salt and pepper as desired.

Assemble the salad: layer lettuce with oranges, avocado, shallots and cucumber slices. Sprinkle with pomegranate arils, walnuts and crispy chickpeas. Drizzle with dressing and serve immediately.

Per Serving: Calories 370, Total Fat 23g (Saturated 3g, Trans 0g), Cholesterol 0mg, Sodium 150mg, Total Carbohydrate 40g (Dietary Fiber 10g, Total Sugars 23g, Includes 9g Added Sugars), Protein 7g, Vitamin D 0%, Calcium 8%, Iron 10%, Potassium 15%

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Dorn becomes Seymour boy's all-time leading scorer, St. Mary Catholic & Lourdes Academy cruise

GREEN BAY NATION 1/13/21: HERE COME THE RAMS

GREEN BAY NATION 1/13/21: VERSUS

GREEN BAY NATION 1/13/21: PICK EM

GREEN BAY NATIN 1/13/21: CHALLENGE OR NO CHALLENGE

GREEN BAY NATION 1/13/21: VERSUS