Festival Goods: Crispy Garlic Smashed Potatoes

CRISPY GARLIC BUTTERY SMASHED POTATOES

Yield: 10 servings

Ingredients

3 lbs. Yukon Gold potatoes

Cooking spray

4 Tbsp. unsalted butter, melted

6 cloves garlic, minced

1 Tbsp. parsley, minced, plus additional for garnish

Salt, to taste

Black pepper, to taste

3 Tbsp. finely shredded Parmesan cheese

Directions

Place potatoes in a large pot of salted water. Bring to a boil and cook for 30 to 35 minutes, or until fork-tender. Drain well.

Preheat oven to broil at medium-high heat. Lightly grease a large baking sheet with cooking spray. Arrange potatoes onto baking sheet and use a potato masher to lightly flatten the potatoes in one piece.

Mix together butter, garlic and parsley. Divide mixture over smashed potatoes. Sprinkle potatoes with salt and pepper.

Broil potatoes until crispy and golden, about 10 to 15 minutes. Remove from oven, sprinkle with Parmesan cheese and return to oven until cheese is melted.

Garnish with additional parsley and serve.

Per Serving: Calories 160, Total Fat 5g (Saturated 3g, Trans 0g), Cholesterol 15mg, Sodium 35mg, Total Carbohydrate 25g (Dietary Fiber 0g, Total Sugars 0g, Includes 0g Added Sugars), Protein 4g, Vitamin D 0%, Calcium 2%, Iron 6%, Potassium 0%

*Nutritional values are an approximation. Actual nutritional values may vary due to preparation techniques, variations related to suppliers, regional and seasonal differences, or rounding.