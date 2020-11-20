Festival Goods: Mixed Berry Galette

(WFRV) –

MIXED BERRY GALETTE

Yield: 8 servings

Ingredients:

2 cups strawberries, thickly sliced

1 cup fresh blackberries

1 cup fresh blueberries

3 Tbsp. coarse sugar, divided

1 Tbsp. cornstarch

1 Tbsp. fresh lemon juice

1 premade rolled pie crust

1 large egg

1 Tbsp. milk

Vanilla ice cream for serving, optional

Directions:

Preheat oven to 425°F. Line a sheet pan with parchment paper and set aside.

Combine berries, 2 Tbsp. sugar, cornstarch and lemon juice in a large bowl. Gently stir to combine.

Gently roll out pie dough on prepared baking sheet. Place berries (but not the juices) in the middle of the pie crust, leaving a 2-inch border of pie dough around the fruit.

Take the pie dough border and gently fold it over the fruit, pleating the dough every couple inches.

In a small bowl, beat egg with milk. Brush outside crust with egg wash and sprinkle with 1 Tbsp. of sugar.

Bake for 20 to 25 minutes, or until crust is golden brown. Serve warm or completely cooled; enjoy with a scoop of ice cream, if desired.

*Variations: use any 4 cups of berries or fruit

Per Serving: Calories 200, Total Fat 8g (Saturated 3g, Trans 0g), Cholesterol 25mg, Sodium 130mg, Total Carbohydrate 29g (Dietary Fiber 2g, Total Sugars 12g, Includes 6g Added Sugars), Protein 2g, Vitamin D 0%, Calcium 2%, Iron 6%, Potassium 4%

*Nutritional values are an approximation. Actual nutritional values may vary due to preparation techniques, variations related to suppliers, regional and seasonal differences, or rounding.