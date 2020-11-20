Festival Goods: Mixed Berry Galette

Local 5 Live Recipes

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WFRV) –

To get this recipe on your phone text GALETTE to 78402.

And for more great recipe ideas, head to festfoods.com.

MIXED BERRY GALETTE

 Yield: 8 servings

Ingredients:

2 cups strawberries, thickly sliced

1 cup fresh blackberries

1 cup fresh blueberries

3 Tbsp. coarse sugar, divided

1 Tbsp. cornstarch

1 Tbsp. fresh lemon juice

1 premade rolled pie crust

1 large egg

1 Tbsp. milk

Vanilla ice cream for serving, optional

Directions:

Preheat oven to 425°F. Line a sheet pan with parchment paper and set aside.

Combine berries, 2 Tbsp. sugar, cornstarch and lemon juice in a large bowl. Gently stir to combine.

Gently roll out pie dough on prepared baking sheet. Place berries (but not the juices) in the middle of the pie crust, leaving a 2-inch border of pie dough around the fruit.

Take the pie dough border and gently fold it over the fruit, pleating the dough every couple inches.

In a small bowl, beat egg with milk. Brush outside crust with egg wash and sprinkle with 1 Tbsp. of sugar.

Bake for 20 to 25 minutes, or until crust is golden brown. Serve warm or completely cooled; enjoy with a scoop of ice cream, if desired.

*Variations: use any 4 cups of berries or fruit

Per Serving: Calories 200, Total Fat 8g (Saturated 3g, Trans 0g), Cholesterol 25mg, Sodium 130mg, Total Carbohydrate 29g (Dietary Fiber 2g, Total Sugars 12g, Includes 6g Added Sugars), Protein 2g, Vitamin D 0%, Calcium 2%, Iron 6%, Potassium 4%

*Nutritional values are an approximation. Actual nutritional values may vary due to preparation techniques, variations related to suppliers, regional and seasonal differences, or rounding.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Xtra Point: Level 2 High School Football Playoffs

Green Bay Nation 11/18: Packers survive Jaguars

Green Bay Nation 11/18: Pick Em

Green Bay Nation 11/18: Challenge or No Challenge

Green Bay Nation 11/18: Top Five Tweets

Green Bay Nation 11/18: Here come the Colts