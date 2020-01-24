(WFRV) —

FISH TACOS WITH CILANTRO LIME SLAW

Yield: 6 Servings

Ingredients:

1 cup plain nonfat Greek yogurt

1/2 cup chopped fresh cilantro

2 limes, juice of

1 tsp. ground cumin, divided

Salt, to taste

Ground black pepper, to taste

3 green onions, thinly sliced

2 garlic cloves

1 jalapeño, cored and finely diced

1 (14 oz.) bag coleslaw mix

1 ½ lbs. tilapia or cod, thawed if frozen

1 ½ tsp. chili powder

1/2 tsp. garlic powder

1/2 tsp. onion powder

1/2 tsp. smoked paprika

1-2 Tbsp. canola oil

Corn or flour tortillas, warmed

Optional toppings: see Chef’s Tips

Directions:

Combine Greek yogurt, cilantro, lime juice, cumin, salt, black pepper, green onions, garlic and jalapeño in a blender or food processor. Blend until the mixtures is combined.

Place the coleslaw mix in a large mixing bowl. Drizzle the sauce on top of the coleslaw, then toss until the mixture is evenly combined. Cover and refrigerate until ready to use.

In a small bowl, combine chili powder, cumin, garlic powder, onion powder, smoked paprika, salt and pepper to taste. Place fish on a large plate or baking sheet. Pat dry with a paper towel. Rub with the seasoning blend.

Heat canola oil in a skillet over medium heat. Working in batches, cook fillets 3-4 minutes per side or until fish is opaque and cooked through. Repeat with remaining fish. Gently flake cooked fish for tacos.

To assemble tacos, place fish in warmed tortillas and top with coleslaw mix. Top with additional optional toppings. Serve warm.

CHEF’S TIPS

Optional toppings: red onion, diced avocado, lime wedges

Per Serving: Calories 320, Total Fat 7g (Saturated 1g, Trans 0g), Cholesterol 60mg, Sodium 135mg, Total Carbohydrate 36g (Dietary Fiber 1g, Total Sugars 7g, Includes 0g Added Sugars), Protein 31g, Vitamin D 20%, Calcium 8%, Iron 10%, Potassium 10%