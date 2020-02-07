(WFRV) —

FRENCH ONION SMOTHERED PORK CHOPS

Yield: 4 Servings

Ingredients:

2 Tbsp. butter

1 Tbsp. olive oil

2 large yellow onions, thinly sliced

1 cup + 4 Tbsp. unsalted beef stock, divided

4 center cut, bone-in pork chops

Salt, to taste

Ground black pepper, to taste

1 Tbsp. fresh thyme, finely chopped

1 Tbsp. all-purpose flour

4 slices provolone cheese

1 cup shredded gruyere cheese

2 sprigs fresh thyme

20 oz. pkg. frozen mashed cauliflower, prepared according to package directions

Directions:

Preheat oven to 375°F.

Melt 2 Tbsp. butter and 1 Tbsp. olive oil in a large cast iron skillet over medium-high heat. Add sliced onions and sauté for 3-5 minutes, or until soft. Add 4 Tbsp. beef stock and continue to cook, stirring frequently, until onions are golden brown and caramelized, about 15 minutes. Remove caramelized onions to a bowl and set aside.

Season pork chops with salt, pepper and chopped thyme.

Heat skillet over high heat and add additional oil if needed. Add seasoned pork chops and sear until a light golden brown, about 4 minutes per side. Do not move pork chops around as they sear. Remove onto plate and set aside.

Reduce heat to medium and return onions to skillet, making sure to pour in the juices. Sprinkle onions with 1 Tbsp. flour and mix to combine. Stir in remaining 1 cup beef stock and bring mixture to a simmer.

Nestle seared pork chops in sauce. Top each pork chop with 1 slice of provolone cheese and ¼ cup shredded gruyere cheese. Add in two sprigs of fresh thyme and place skillet in preheated oven. Bake until cheese is melted and pork has reached an internal temperature of 145°F, about 8 minutes.

Serve pork chops over mashed cauliflower with pan gravy.

Per Serving: Calories 610, Total Fat 40g (Saturated 17g, Trans 0g), Cholesterol 140mg, Sodium 590mg, Total Carbohydrate 16g (Dietary Fiber 5g, Total Sugars 7g, Includes 0g Added Sugars), Protein 47g, Vitamin D 6%, Calcium 45%, Iron 10%, Potassium 20%