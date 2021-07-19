Fresh Cherry Cobbler from Whisky Business

(WFRV) —

Fresh Cherry Cobbler

1/4 cup butter

1/2 cup all-purpose flour

1/2 cup white sugar

1/2 teaspoon baking powder

1/2 cup milk

1 cups pitted sour cherries

1/4 cup white sugar

1/2 tablespoon all-purpose flour

Directions

Step 1

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Place the butter in a 8×8 inch baking dish, and place in the oven to melt while the oven is preheating. Remove as soon as butter has melted, about 5 minutes.

Step 2

In a medium bowl, stir together 1/2 cup of flour, 1/2 cup of sugar, and baking powder. Mix in the milk until well blended, then pour the batter into the pan over the butter. Do not stir.

Step 3

Rinse out the bowl from the batter, and dry. Place cherries into the bowl, and toss with the remaining 3/4 cup of sugar and 1 tablespoon of flour. Distribute the cherry mixture evenly over the batter. Do not stir.

Step 4

Bake for 38 to 45 minutes in the preheated oven, until golden brown. A toothpick inserted into the cobber should come out clean.

You can also use sweet cherries for this recipe but you will want to decrease the amount of sugar.

Serve warm or room temperature.

