(WFRV) – It’s got fresh veggies and is a one-pan meal you can easily have for breakfast, lunch, or dinner.

We have a frittata recipe from our dietetic interns at UW-Green Bay.

FRITTATA

Serves: 4

Prep time: 15 min

Cook time: 20 min

Ingredients:

3 Tbsp extra virgin olive oil

¼ cup sweet onion, diced

½ cup baby bella mushrooms, quartered

½ cup asparagus, chopped

6 large eggs

¼ cup milk of choice

¼ tsp salt, more to taste

¼ tsp black pepper, more to taste

½ cup parmesan cheese, finely grated

⅓ cup fresh parsley, chopped

½ cup cherry tomatoes, halved

Directions:

Preheat oven to 350°F. Heat oil in a 10-inch cast iron skillet or oven-safe non-stick frying pan over medium heat. Add prepared onion, mushrooms, and asparagus to the skillet and sauté in the oil for about 5 minutes, until onions are translucent and vegetables are soft. While vegetables are cooking, whisk eggs, milk, salt, pepper, and parmesan cheese together in a bowl and then add the parsley to the mixture and stir to combine. Add egg mixture to pan and gently stir to combine. Add sliced tomatoes on top. Move the pan to the preheated oven and cook for 20 minutes.

Nutrition Facts:

Per serving:

Calories: 245

Total Fat: 19 g

Saturated Fat: 4.9 g

Polyunsaturated Fat: 2.6 g

Monounsaturated Fat: 11 g

Cholesterol: 284 mg

Sodium: 353 mg

Potassium 335 mg

Total Carbohydrates: 5 g

Dietary Fiber: 1.3 g

Sugars: 2.8 grams

Protein: 13 g

Vitamin A: 26%

Vitamin C: 20%

Calcium: 11%

Iron: 12%