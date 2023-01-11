(WFRV) – It’s got fresh veggies and is a one-pan meal you can easily have for breakfast, lunch, or dinner.
We have a frittata recipe from our dietetic interns at UW-Green Bay.
FRITTATA
Serves: 4
Prep time: 15 min
Cook time: 20 min
Ingredients:
3 Tbsp extra virgin olive oil
¼ cup sweet onion, diced
½ cup baby bella mushrooms, quartered
½ cup asparagus, chopped
6 large eggs
¼ cup milk of choice
¼ tsp salt, more to taste
¼ tsp black pepper, more to taste
½ cup parmesan cheese, finely grated
⅓ cup fresh parsley, chopped
½ cup cherry tomatoes, halved
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 350°F.
- Heat oil in a 10-inch cast iron skillet or oven-safe non-stick frying pan over medium heat.
- Add prepared onion, mushrooms, and asparagus to the skillet and sauté in the oil for about 5 minutes, until onions are translucent and vegetables are soft.
- While vegetables are cooking, whisk eggs, milk, salt, pepper, and parmesan cheese together in a bowl and then add the parsley to the mixture and stir to combine.
- Add egg mixture to pan and gently stir to combine. Add sliced tomatoes on top.
- Move the pan to the preheated oven and cook for 20 minutes.
Nutrition Facts:
Per serving:
Calories: 245
Total Fat: 19 g
- Saturated Fat: 4.9 g
- Polyunsaturated Fat: 2.6 g
- Monounsaturated Fat: 11 g
Cholesterol: 284 mg
Sodium: 353 mg
Potassium 335 mg
Total Carbohydrates: 5 g
- Dietary Fiber: 1.3 g
- Sugars: 2.8 grams
Protein: 13 g
Vitamin A: 26%
Vitamin C: 20%
Calcium: 11%
Iron: 12%